C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Virginia man stops at BP gas station for coffee, wins $250,000 jackpot off lottery scratcher
Miguel Morales stopped at the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange County to grab a cup of coffee. While he was there, he decided to try his luck with a $250,000 Gold Jackpot game scratch-off lottery ticket. By the time he finished scratching the ticket, he couldn't believe his eyes.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Ex-parks employee allegedly robbed city safe multiple times
A man who allegedly stole from the safe at a Fredericksburg city park has been arrested.
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
Three people injured in shooting at Albemarle apartment complex
Three victims were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after shots were fired at an Albemarle County apartment complex.
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
‘Oh no, you didn’t!’: Friend of Virginia Lottery jackpot winner couldn’t believe it
Katherine Moore was sitting in the passenger seat of her friend's car when she alerted her friend to the news, saying, "I think I just won the jackpot!"
Decertified deputy sues Hanover NAACP for defamation
A former Hanover County sheriff’s deputy who was decertified is suing the county's local NAACP branch and its president for defamation.
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
