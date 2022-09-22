Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, reflecting pessimism over weakness on Wall Street as the squeeze by central banks around the world to curb inflation weighs on investor sentiment. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.1% in morning trading to 26,587.08. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.3% to 6,489.80. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.4% to 2,234.15. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.6% to 18,039.95, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1% to 3,092.30. “Momentum may follow from the further sell-off on Wall Street to end last week, with strength in the U.S. dollar weighing on Asian indices,” Yeap Jun Rong, a...

STOCKS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO