CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO