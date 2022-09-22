ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Organization helping to lift stigma surrounding addiction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — At West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, the mission is to provide care to the underserved community. And that mission comes in many forms, including helping people live life away from drugs and addiction. Eyewitness News Anchor Jenifer McAndrews talked with the CEO of the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

OktoberWest returns to Charleston's West Side on Saturday, Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Craft beer, food and live music will crank up the entertainment on Charleston’s West Side this weekend when the annual OktoberWest returns. Organizers said Charleston Main Streets' largest fundraiser on the West Side is scheduled 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The...
CHARLESTON, WV

