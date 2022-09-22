ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time.That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.Joe Ann Wilson loves to nurture her plants in her new apartment. She's lived there for nearly five months."It's just wonderful to have a place of your own," Wilson said.She said she lost her previous apartment, where she...
fox32chicago.com

CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics

CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics. The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.
blockclubchicago.org

Single-Family Homes Coming To Vacant City-Owned Lots In North Lawndale

NORTH LAWNDALE — City Council voted Wednesday to rezone 16 city-owned vacant lots in North Lawndale that will eventually be redeveloped as affordable single-family homes. The initiative is part of a larger city partnership with the Lawndale Christian Development Center and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives to expand affordable homeownership options in the neighborhood.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Is the pandemic over?

While both public health and political commentators assessed the accuracy of President Joe Biden’s recent proclamation that the pandemic is over, the Chicago Department of Public Health appears to be saying, not so fast. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a...
foodpoisonjournal.com

D.C. Cobb’s linked to illness outbreak

The McHenry County Department of Health has closed its illness outbreak survey linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, and is continuing its gastrointestinal illness outbreak investigation. After sharing the illness outbreak investigation survey on Tuesday, MCDH received 508 completed survey responses. MCDH would like to...
ArchDaily

Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings Chicago, United States. Manufacturers : Bendheim, Boston Valley Terra Cotta, Fritz Hansen, Lutron, Sherwin-Williams, dormakaba, ARIAKE, Arflex, Armstrong, Avenue Road, B&B Italia, BLÅ STATION, Barrett Roofs, Benjamin Moore, Bloomburg, Carl Hansen, Carlisle SynTec, Carnegie, Cassina, Concrete Collaborative, +35. Interior Designer : Gensler. Structural Engineer...
blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
