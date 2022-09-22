CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time.That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.Joe Ann Wilson loves to nurture her plants in her new apartment. She's lived there for nearly five months."It's just wonderful to have a place of your own," Wilson said.She said she lost her previous apartment, where she...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO