Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Plans for AmazonFresh in Lincoln Square spoil; Amazon failed to address community concerns
A proposed development site at Lawrence and Western Avenues would’ve brought AmazonFresh to Lincoln Square, but Ald. Andre Vasquez said those plans have been shelved. Fifth Third Bank, the current property owner, terminated its contract.
Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness
CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time.That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.Joe Ann Wilson loves to nurture her plants in her new apartment. She's lived there for nearly five months."It's just wonderful to have a place of your own," Wilson said.She said she lost her previous apartment, where she...
Andersonville’s Polygon Cafe Closes Permanently After Being Shut Down By Health Agency
ANDERSONVILLE — The former home of Polygon Cafe is up for lease after the Andersonville spot closed permanently following a failed health inspection. Polygon Cafe, 5204 N. Clark St., had its business license suspended in late July after health inspections found numerous code violations, including live pests and raw fish not properly refrigerated.
napervillelocal.com
Affordable Housing Project Agreement In Works In Naperville: Report
The Naperville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move ahead with exploring options for an affordable housing development near the intersection of 103rd Street and Route 59, Daily Herald reports. Continue Reading on Patch.
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
fox32chicago.com
CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics
CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics. The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.
blockclubchicago.org
Single-Family Homes Coming To Vacant City-Owned Lots In North Lawndale
NORTH LAWNDALE — City Council voted Wednesday to rezone 16 city-owned vacant lots in North Lawndale that will eventually be redeveloped as affordable single-family homes. The initiative is part of a larger city partnership with the Lawndale Christian Development Center and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives to expand affordable homeownership options in the neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Southland Reactivation Act: Local leaders push to create jobs, help businesses in south suburbs
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Local leaders are making a new push to create jobs and help businesses expand in the south suburbs. Friday marked the launch of the Southland Reactivation Act. The act creates a special designation for under-utilized properties in south suburban communities. The goal is simple: provide incentives...
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Is the pandemic over?
While both public health and political commentators assessed the accuracy of President Joe Biden’s recent proclamation that the pandemic is over, the Chicago Department of Public Health appears to be saying, not so fast. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a...
foodpoisonjournal.com
D.C. Cobb’s linked to illness outbreak
The McHenry County Department of Health has closed its illness outbreak survey linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, and is continuing its gastrointestinal illness outbreak investigation. After sharing the illness outbreak investigation survey on Tuesday, MCDH received 508 completed survey responses. MCDH would like to...
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
ArchDaily
Willis Tower Repositioning / Gensler
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings Chicago, United States. Manufacturers : Bendheim, Boston Valley Terra Cotta, Fritz Hansen, Lutron, Sherwin-Williams, dormakaba, ARIAKE, Arflex, Armstrong, Avenue Road, B&B Italia, BLÅ STATION, Barrett Roofs, Benjamin Moore, Bloomburg, Carl Hansen, Carlisle SynTec, Carnegie, Cassina, Concrete Collaborative, +35. Interior Designer : Gensler. Structural Engineer...
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
Northwest suburb comes together for 3-year-old with rare neurological disease
The funds raised Sunday through "Austin's A-Team" event will help pay for nursing care, any home renovations and equipment needed for his care.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
Millennium Park bike station to close
A celebrated amenity of Millennium Park is closing indefinitely in a week - the bike station that catered to commuters. the city cited a declining business environment since the pandemic for the closure.
