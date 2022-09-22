ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
WTVQ

Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Ky Department Fish and Wildlife celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Salato Center celebrated the 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day in Frankfort. Wildlife officials say the center is like a small zoo, featuring about fifty native species of animals. To honor the day, the Salato Wildlife Education Center offered...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy