Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates,...
Was your vehicle recovered in Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup efforts? Here’s what to do
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday Team Kentucky address, he announced collection efforts are underway to recover damaged or stalled vehicles from roadsides or waterways in the 13-county declared disaster areas in Eastern Kentucky. So if your car was one of those recovered, what happens...
Ky Department Fish and Wildlife celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Salato Center celebrated the 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day in Frankfort. Wildlife officials say the center is like a small zoo, featuring about fifty native species of animals. To honor the day, the Salato Wildlife Education Center offered...
A few showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday ahead of a great stretch of weather
A temporary warming trend has begun across central and eastern Kentucky as winds change out of the south ahead of a storm system set to impact our area Sunday. Southerly winds will keep temperatures from falling any further than the lower 60s tonight, with mostly clear skies likely. Temperatures Sunday...
