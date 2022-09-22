ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

This is ridiculous there's no reason why they can't help the Flint people all they're doing is Trying to pocket the money that's what I think There's no reason why they can't put $300 on everybody's bill

Flint residents fed up and frustrated about blighted and abandoned vacant school building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building. Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.
Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on the city’s east side. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky Friday afternoon. Yet another abandoned home went up in flames. This one on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber told ABC 12. “I heard the sirens, by the time I stepped outside to see what was going on, the house was fully engulfed.”
Local
Michigan Government
City
Government
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
It's banned books week! What's been pulled in Genesee County?

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - "Libraries champion free speech and free thought," Said Branch Manager Liz Kish of the Genesee District Library. This week, book lovers across the nation shedding light on banned books as part of Banned Book Week. The contents of local libraries have come under scrutiny across America-...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
UM Flint lays out strategic plan for future sustainability

UM Flint Chancellor discusses plans to address current challenges at the university. Friday, September 23 was the 66th anniversary of the University of Michigan Flint. It was also the day the university hosted a town hall meeting to lay out a strategic plan to address some unprecedented challenges at the institution.
FLINT, MI
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI

