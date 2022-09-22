Read full article on original website
scholastic
3d ago
This is ridiculous there's no reason why they can't help the Flint people all they're doing is Trying to pocket the money that's what I think There's no reason why they can't put $300 on everybody's bill
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
abc12.com
Flint residents fed up and frustrated about blighted and abandoned vacant school building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building. Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.
abc12.com
UM Flint Chancellor discusses plans to address current challenges at the university
Friday, September 23 was the 66th anniversary of the University of Michigan Flint. It was also the day the university hosted a town hall meeting to lay out a strategic plan to address some unprecedented challenges at the institution. . For the first time in five years U of M...
abc12.com
Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on the city’s east side. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky Friday afternoon. Yet another abandoned home went up in flames. This one on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber told ABC 12. “I heard the sirens, by the time I stepped outside to see what was going on, the house was fully engulfed.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
It's banned books week! What's been pulled in Genesee County?
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - "Libraries champion free speech and free thought," Said Branch Manager Liz Kish of the Genesee District Library. This week, book lovers across the nation shedding light on banned books as part of Banned Book Week. The contents of local libraries have come under scrutiny across America-...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
UM Flint lays out strategic plan for future sustainability
UM Flint Chancellor discusses plans to address current challenges at the university. Friday, September 23 was the 66th anniversary of the University of Michigan Flint. It was also the day the university hosted a town hall meeting to lay out a strategic plan to address some unprecedented challenges at the institution.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
Comments / 2