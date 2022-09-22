ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night.

According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.

Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022.

Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.

Bryant Ray
3d ago

Hope the person that hit the woman and killed her is found. Somebody had to have seen the license plate on the suv that struck the woman in the crosswalk. Damn shame when a person can't even walk across the street. It's risky just to walk on the damn street. That's Insane....

George Walkowiak
3d ago

I've been hit on my bike 3 times in the last year. No one stopped to help and the police couldn't help without a license plate #. All 3 times the vehicles left in a hurry. I was in a bike lane all 3 times.

