The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
kclu.org
Governor fills vacancy created by death of Ventura County supervisor
The governor has filed the unexpected vacancy on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors which occurred because of the death of Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Oxnard City Councilwoman Vianey Lopez to the post. Lopez was first elected to the City Council in 2018. She was an aide...
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Holds Off Rio Mesa in Overtime
A hard-hitting throwback football game came down to the final play as Rio Mesa opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win in overtime, but the Santa Barbara defense held at the one-yard line to preserve a 7-6 victory on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The two teams...
Ventura County Reporter
County grapples with concerns over unpermitted food vendors
A Facebook post by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division asking people to report food vendors operating without a health permit clearly touched a nerve for many people, because it quickly resulted in more than 500 comments expressing a variety of views. While some people agreed with county officials that...
Ventura County Reporter
Unhoused residents share their experiences in Stories from the Street
The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
sitelinesb.com
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Tunnel Has Reopened
••• The pedestrian tunnel linking Coast Village Circle and Butterfly Lane has reopened. The entrances are a bit municipal for my taste, and the inside doesn’t look much different, but nearby residents must be relieved to have it back. ••• Opening September 30 at Sullivan Goss: “the...
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling
VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
El Pollo Loco is now chirping!
The newest chicken spot in West Hollywood opened today at the corner of Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd. Owner Michael Pinucias was excited to open their doors. The franchise is the family’s fourth El Pollo Loco. They also are the same family that owned the El Pollo Loco located on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset that was forced to close for the new development at 8150 Sunset.
foxla.com
Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business. FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted. "It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
