ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk faces deposition ahead of Twitter trial

Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to answer Twitter’s questions under oath in a deposition scheduled for the next few days.The deposition comes ahead of an October trial that will determine if the multibillionaire must carry through with his bid to buy the social media company for $44 billion.It has been planned for Monday and Tuesday, 26-27 September, and may extend to 28 September if necessary, Reuters reported, citing a filing at the Delaware Court of Chancery.This comes ahead of the trial between the world’s richest man and Twitter that will take place between 17 and 21 October.Since July,...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Kwarteng plan puts at risk the very poorest people in the UK – and growth

Friday, the day of Kwasi Kwarteng’s “fiscal event”, was a day for the economic and financial history books, a day of eye-popping one-day moves in UK financial assets that should be of interest to more than traders, economists and economic historians. If sustained, the depreciation of the currency and the surge in sovereign borrowing costs will have important broad-based implications for the economic outlook. And once again, it is the most vulnerable segments of the population who are most at risk.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package

Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Connected Tv#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent

House of the Dragon showunner addresses whether Milly Alcock will ever return to the show

The House of the Dragon showrunner has sad news for fans who want to see Milly Alcock back on the show.Alcock played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episode of HBO’s prequel spin-off series.Despite praise for Emma D’Arcy’s performance as the adult version of the character in episode six, which aired on Sunday (26 September), viewers had been lamenting the looming departure of Alcock since her debut.Considering 10 years passed in the show between episodes five and six, many fans are holding out hope for a flashback later this season, meaning they would be able to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Smart TV
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy