FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple says it is excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Monday that the iPhone maker was "excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India". Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, writing by Tanvi Mehta.
