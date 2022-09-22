Read full article on original website
“Best Candles in the Hudson Valley” Finds News Home in Montgomery, NY
Opportunity is growing in the Hudson Valley. More jobs are popping up and local businesses are expanding. Shopping local has become an exciting and enjoyable thing to do in the Hudson Valley. With such a wide variety of options and establishments to visit, there's something for everyone. In Orange County,...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
newyorkalmanack.com
Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale
Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Balmville cafeteria monitor/retired NYPD officer, awarded Liberty Medal for saving girl’s life
BALMVILLE – Hector Almodóvar Jr. and 10-year-old Ariana Miranda have become good friends since last April, when he saved her life. Almodóvar is a retired 25-year New York City police officer who now helps monitor the cafeteria at Balmville Elementary School in the Town of Newburgh. Last...
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Traffic Stop Leads to Near Drowning at Downing Park, Newburgh PD
Would you rather die or go to jail? Well, someone figured out which choice they would prefer the hard way. A man attempted to evade arrest by diving into the pond in Downing Park in Newburgh when he began to drown. Man Nearly Drowns While Trying to Evade Newburgh Police.
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
Newburgh, New York Pizza Shop Goes Crazy For Pepperoni Pizza Day
Every pizza lover seems to be celebrating the big day for America's favorite pie. I don't know why this slipped my radar but did you know that it was Pepperoni Pizza Day. Pepperoni is popular but is pepperoni America's favorite pizza topping?. It sure is. In fact, it is overwhelmingly...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York
Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
Full List of Spirit Halloween Locations Across The Hudson Valley
Trick-or-Treat! Before you know it kids (and let's face it, some adults) will be dressing up and getting ready to celebrate spooky season. It's never too early to start planning out your Halloween costume, right? Personally, I already have about 6 costumes picked out for my puppy. He's going to love it!
3 Mexican Restaurants Reportedly Closed in New Paltz This Year
Last year around this time I told you about a new Mexican Restaurant in New Paltz, called Guac Taco and Tequila Bar. At the time I had counted a total of 6 Mexican restaurants in New Paltz but apparently, I had missed a few. There may have been 7 or more but now one year later, it appears that 3 of them are gone.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
