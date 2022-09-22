ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

94.3 Lite FM

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Orange County, NY
Orange County, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale

Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
OSSINING, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
94.3 Lite FM

Horse Seen Trotting Alone in Lagrangeville, New York

Holy cow there's a horse in the street. This guy shouldn't be horsing around so close to the road. I know it sounds like the setup to a lame joke and any other day it might be but today it is a legitimate question. Here is another question that I have to ask. Did anyone lose their horse in Lagrangeville the other day?
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Full List of Spirit Halloween Locations Across The Hudson Valley

Trick-or-Treat! Before you know it kids (and let's face it, some adults) will be dressing up and getting ready to celebrate spooky season. It's never too early to start planning out your Halloween costume, right? Personally, I already have about 6 costumes picked out for my puppy. He's going to love it!
94.3 Lite FM

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

