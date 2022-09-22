Daddy Yankee Releases ‘Memorabilia of My Farewell Tour and Album’ With Psycho Bunny

Add swag to the list of Daddy Yankee ’s farewell gifts for fans.

Today, the reggaeton legend debuted collaborative pieces with menswear brand Psycho Bunny as part of its charitable clothing capsule Color Outside the Lines (COTL). The collection sees Daddy Yankee and other celebrities designing custom patches for a limited-edition collection of tees, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, and jackets. El Jefe’s six patches, seen throughout the collection , include a torch that represents his accomplishment of sharing reggaeton with the world and a goat to symbolize his status as the G.O.A.T.

All pieces — including a hat and two tees with only Daddy Yankee’s patches — can be purchased at PsychoBunny.com with prices ranging from $60 to $795 .

The capsule also counts Kendrick Sampson, Justise Winslow, Brother Nature, and Jay Versace as collaborators, and donates 50% of all proceeds to YoungArts, a charity that aids emerging high-school-age artists.

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Raymond Ayala, says the mission of “Color Outside the Lines” rings true with his philosophy. “My career has been creating, building doors and windows when they were not opened,” he tells Rolling Stone . “Coloring outside the lines means that, being different, being unique, being a leader, being legendary.”

Today, Ayala is winding down that trailblazing career with a farewell album, Legendaddy , and a farewell tour . “I wanted the patches to be memorabilia of my farewell tour and album,” says the Puerto Rican superstar of his Psycho Bunny pieces. “The goat means the greatest of all time. The torch means how we have carried reggaeton to every single place on the planet.”

Ayala says sharing reggaeton with the world was always a primary goal. “I always had the vision that I would cross over in Spanish, that I would take reggaeton around the world, and I worked hard for it with discipline,” he says. And Ayala succeeded: Latin artists are among the world’s biggest — something that likely wouldn’t have happened without the ‘Gasolina’ singer’s discipline.

Now that he’s unlocked reggaeton’s potential, Ayala is ready to step down from the throne. In a recent cover story for Rolling Stone , Daddy Yankee shares why he decided to retire from music after three decades. “It was always my goal to carry the banner and lead, and then have other people keep going,” he says. “Everything that’s happening with Bad Bunny, incredible. What’s happening with Karol G, incredible, with Sech, with Rauw Alejandro, with Myke Towers. There’s the new kids and also the new veterans, like Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, Anuel AA. They’ve done a remarkable job.”

Pick up Daddy Yankee's patchwork pieces with Psycho Bunny now at PsychoBunny.com now.

