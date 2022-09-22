ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

decrypt.co

DARPA Is Bankrolling Research Into Crypto and National Security

Inca Digital just landed a contract with government defense agency DARPA to “visualize how digital assets implicate national security.”. America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, has turned to analytics firm Inca Digital to build out a new crypto mapping tool to analyze the impact of cryptocurrencies on U.S. national security.
TheConversationAU

What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide

Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database. The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence or passport numbers. According to the Australian law, telecommunications providers are required to hold your data while you are their customer and for an additional two years, but may keep the data for longer for their own business purposes. This means that if you are a previous customer of Optus, your data may also...
decrypt.co

Was the Ethereum Merge a Mistake?

The merge has inflicted chaos upon Ethereum—was it all worth it? Some Ethereum loyalists aren’t so sure. “What do you think of the merge?” I recently innocently asked William “Wills” de Vogelaere, co-founder of Spankchain and probably half a dozen other protocols in the grisly underworld of Ethereum.
The Associated Press

FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
decrypt.co

How Uniswap Is Taking Aim at Coinbase and Binance

Uniswap wants to "bring your digital asset experience into one place." Uniswap Diamond, and the acquisition of NFT aggregator Genie, will help. The DeFi sector's largest decentralized exchange is embarking on a major expansion. In an interview this week at the Messari Mainnet conference in New York, Uniswap Labs COO...
The Associated Press

Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Ethereum Takes Another Week of Losses, XRP Soars

ETH is down 19% since the merge. XRP ballooned this week when news broke that the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple may soon come to a conclusion. The prices of crypto market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum dipped on Wednesday following news that the United States Federal Reserve was hiking interest rates by another 75 basis points to stem the effects of inflation.
decrypt.co

United Kingdom Introduces Bill to Make Crypto Seizures ‘Easier and Quicker’

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill modernizes existing legislation to counter new forms of money laundering and cyber crime. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill was introduced in the United Kingdom’s parliament yesterday to extend police powers over cryptocurrencies in order to counteract cyber crime, money laundering, and “foreign kleptocrats.”
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Mining Data Center Firm Compute North Files For Bankruptcy

Compute North provides data centers for crypto mining giants such as Compass Mining and Marathon Digital, and owes some $500 million to 200 creditors. Compute North, a data center provider for cryptocurrency miners and blockchain companies, has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy at a Texas court, as energy costs spiral and the crypto market’s prolonged slump continues.
decrypt.co

SEC ‘Out to Damage Or Destroy’ Crypto Industry: LBRY CEO

Jeremy Kauffman expressed contempt for the SEC as its lawsuit with the regulator reaches a critical point. LBRY CEO Jeremy Kauffman called out the Securities and Exchange Commission at Messari’s Mainnet, as the file-sharing network faces scrutiny from the regulator. The SEC charged LBRY with selling unregistered securities in...
decrypt.co

Going Public ‘Put Us On the Main Stage’: Coinbase CEO

Brian Armstrong, head of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, says he feels called to defend the industry. During Mainnet 2022 in New York City, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong sat down for a chat with Messari co-founder and CEO Ryan Selkis to discuss Coinbase's growing role in the industry.
decrypt.co

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin 'Very Hopeful' Dogecoin Moves to Proof of Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that all blockchains, including Dogecoin and Zcash, looking to scale should move to proof of stake. Now that the Ethereum merge is complete, Vitalik Buterin thinks other blockchains like Dogecoin and Zcash should follow suit. “As proof of stake matures, I expect it to just...
