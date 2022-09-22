Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
Lucky? Depends on where you sit (or are tied)
It’s amazing how it’s possible to get used to something the longer it’s experienced. He has fleas. Has had them for years. Living outside, tied to a dog box like he is, it’s not unusual. He remembers early on when he was first tied out – after he’d had too many accidents in the house – the fleas used to drive him almost out of his mind. Crawling all over his skin. Making him itch.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
Spotted lanternfly is everywhere. Can they be controlled?
The invasive spotted lanternfly seems to be everywhere or at least on buildings and structures. Since showing up in Berks County in 2014, the lanternfly has become a pest in Pennsylvania that can pose a danger to trees and plants but not to humans. With few natural enemies in Pennsylvania...
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
cosmosphilly.com
Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival
Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
26-Acre Property for Sale in Elverson Was the Last Iron Furnace to Operate in Chester County
A 26-acre property in Elverson known as the Isabella Furnace house was the last iron furnace to operate in Chester County, and it’s now on the market for $2.1 million, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia magazine. Built in 1835 and named after Isabella Potts, the wife of ironmaker Henry...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Unidentified white light spotted flying over Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Several FOX43 viewers report seeing an unidentified white light flying through the night sky. In the video seen below, shot in Hanover by Lauren Jacoby, the light can be seen making its way through the sky above a parking lot. The light's appearance coincides with SpaceX's...
Comments / 8