ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Rihanna to Perform NFL Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show After Taylor Swift Rumors

Rihanna confirmed she will play the Super Bowl halftime show by posting an NFL football on Sunday. . <a href="https://t.co/7oCnFsZH5U">pic.twitter.com/7oCnFsZH5U</a>. TMZ Sports first reported the singer was in talks to headline the show in February 2023. Taylor Swift was rumored to be an option for Super Bowl LVII, but TMZ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy