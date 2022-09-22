Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Bleacher Report
Agent Predicts Ime Udoka Is 'Done' in NBA After Being Suspended by Celtics
Ime Udoka's status as head coach of the Boston Celtics beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain, but an NBA agent believes his career in the league as a whole is "done," per NBA insider Ethan Strauss. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after a lengthy investigation by...
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis Has 'a Chip on My Shoulder' over ESPN NBA Rank Rating
Washington Wizards power forward Kristaps Porzingis is looking to prove people wrong during the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, Porzingis said he was miffed by ESPN ranking him No. 86 on its list of the top 100 players in the NBA. Regarding the...
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum, Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $64M Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans continued to lock up the core of their roster after agreeing to a contract extension with CJ McCollum on Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum and the Pelicans agreed to terms on a two-year, $64 million extension that will keep the shooting guard in the Big Easy through the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Jealous Of Warriors' Championship Parade
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly motivated to win another title, and he revealed Sunday that he got jealous watching the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship parade. When asked about his motivation to win another title, Antetokounmpo responded:. "I kinda got jealous of Golden State and seeing them...
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Jae Crowder Trades and More
We may be a week from the start of the 2022-23 NBA preseason, but teams are still wheeling and dealing. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz dealt forward Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. It's the latest move by a retooling Jazz franchise that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in September.
Bleacher Report
Matisse Thybulle Wants to Retire with 76ers Despite Link to Eric Gordon Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle doesn't want to leave the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon. "At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly," he said to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice."
Bleacher Report
OSU AD Gene Smith 'Would Love to Help' LeBron James Explore NCAA Eligibility
LeBron James didn't get the chance to suit up for Ohio State or any other college basketball team because he went straight to the NBA from high school, but it's apparently too early to rule out the chances of the King suiting up for the Buckeyes on the gridiron. James...
