Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Jae Crowder Trades and More

We may be a week from the start of the 2022-23 NBA preseason, but teams are still wheeling and dealing. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz dealt forward Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. It's the latest move by a retooling Jazz franchise that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in September.
