Government Leaders Seek to Open Up Communications With Residents. The city of Cripple Creek has progressed from an era of the fastest council meetings in the West, where a 30-minute speed test was often in place; to a more trying period, frequented by verbal bullets and a barrage of public commentary. Yes, move over Woodland Park, as your status as the hotbed of government meetings has been replaced.

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO