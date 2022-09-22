Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Man facing murder charges after 2-year-old was found dead in stolen car following fatal shooting of his father, police in Houston say
Preliminary murder charges have been filed against a man arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a stolen SUV Tuesday just hours after the child's father was shot to death, Houston police announced in a news release.
Popculture
Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Pat Stay
Adam Drake was arrested on Sept. 10 in the death of Canadian rapper Pat Stay. The 36-year-old performer was stabbed in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Drake, 31, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Drake was arrested in Tantallon, police said Sunday. He...
Convicted Stalker Charged With 1985 Murder Of Wisconsin Dad Stabbed To Death In Bed
A Wisconsin prisoner’s jailhouse confessions have led to murder charges in a case that has gone unsolved for 37 years. Donald Wayne Maier, 60, was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Benny Scruggs, 29, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Scruggs was killed in the early morning hours of July 17, 1985 while sleeping in the waterbed of his Wisconsin Rapids trailer home.
thesource.com
Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Narcity
Former 'Riverdale' Actor Who Admitted He Murdered His Mother In BC Just Got A Life Sentence
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Ryan Grantham, a Canadian actor who appeared in Riverdale, pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in her home in B.C., and also admitted that he plotted to kill Prime Minter Justin Trudeau. Grantham was just sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, with no eligibility for parole for 14 years.
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Missouri Woman Couldn’t Afford A Divorce, So Police Say She Shot Her Husband As He Slept Instead
Melanie Biggins told police that an intruder had broken into her home and shot her husband, Etienne L. McEwan, as he slept in their bed, but authorities say they later recovered a handgun that had been bought by Biggins in July. A Missouri woman has been accused of shooting her...
ComicBook
Riverdale's Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Murdering Mother
Actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison, after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in March of 2020. According to CBC News, Grantham plead guilty to the second-degree murder charge, which concerned him shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, via a single gunshot to the head while she played piano. The verdict, which was delivered by the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, includes a caveat that Grantham will be ineligible for parole for the first fourteen years of his sentence. Grantham is most recently known for portraying Jeffrey, a young man who accidentally kills Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in a hit and run, on The CW's Riverdale. His other filmography includes appearances in Supernatural, iZombie, and Falling Skies.
New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House
New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
Police arrest teenage gunman accused of livestreaming shooting spree across Memphis (OLD)
Police in Tennessee have arrested a teenage gunman, Ezekiel D Kelly, on suspicion of fatally shooting four people in the city of Memphis while streaming some of the violence live on Facebook. Concluding a furious multi-state police chase on early Thursday morning, the Memphis Police Department confirmed the 19-year-had been arrested late on Wednesday following four deaths, Reuters reported. An hours-long shelter-in-place order was lifted for Memphis residents, the police department said. Earlier in the day, the Memphis Police Department had issued an alert about the shootings, naming the suspect as Mr Kelly, who was described as “ARMED AND...
Canada stabbing spree suspect died after arrest, police say
Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree went into medical distress after his arrest on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police official said.
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
Man arrested in killing of Colorado officer facing murder charge, police say
A man arrested in the killing Sunday of an Arvada, Colorado, police officer has been identified in a news release from the police department.
'Riverdale' Actor Gets Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting His Mom While She Played Piano
Ryan Grantham, who starred in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," will be eligible to apply for parole after 14 years. “Riverdale” actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their home north of Vancouver.
Memphis shooting victims identified as medical nurse and ‘acquaintance’ of teenage suspect
A beloved mother and medical nurse has been identified as one of the victims of the Memphis shooting spree that left four people dead and three more injured this week.Allison Parker, who NBC News reported on Thursday worked for Family Practice Center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was one of those allegedly killed by 19-year-old suspect shooter Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday.She was thought to have been killed in a carjacking in the Evergreen area of Memphis on Wednesday evening, when the suspect attempted changing vehicles, although police have not yet confirmed this.Her employer wrote on Facebook: “Our office is grieving...
