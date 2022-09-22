The Tar Heels are seeking their first 4-0 start since 1997, which coincidentally was the last season before head coach Mack Brown left Chapel Hill for Texas. To reach that mark again in 2022, UNC will have to beat Notre Dame for just the second time in program history. The Fighting Irish come into Kenan Stadium with a 1-2 record, but are still the same team which began the year ranked No. 5 in the country.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO