Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October

Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Let’s All Make it Happen

“Welcome to Chapel Hill” should be the refrain of the day. If you have ever been to a football game at Notre Dame, you are made comfortable long before kickoff. Miles away from the stadium, in parking lots and hotels and on buses, they know you are there and the “Welcome To Notre Dame” greetings begin.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Showing Their Irish

Don’t let the 45-32 final score deceive you: this was one of the most disappointing days in the history of Kenan Stadium and Carolina football. Mack Brown has done a tremendous job reigniting the enthusiasm around his sport, and Saturday was supposed to be the game that proved his program could compete against the best in the ACC and pick up some national recognition.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 6

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill vs. East Chapel Hill Football Game Postponed Due to Safety Threat

Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School officials are postponing Friday’s football game between the two schools. A release from the two principals, Jesse Casey of East Chapel Hill High and Charles Blanchard of Chapel Hill High, shared the news with students and families Friday afternoon. The schools said several students came forward and described hearing “a threat involving the safety of those” set to attend the football game, which was slated to kick off at Chapel Hill High at 7 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Wolfspeed Rezoning Request Approved in Chatham

Town commissioners unanimously approved a request from chip manufacturer Wolfspeed’s development arm, G5 Investments, to rezone 82 acres of land adjacent to the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing site as heavy industrial. The acreage in question came from land recently acquired from private property owners, who sold their land to help...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Notre Dame Punishes Porous UNC Defense, Hands Tar Heels 1st Loss

Carolina entered its game with Notre Dame Saturday afternoon with a chance to prove something to national voters who hadn’t recognized its 3-0 start with a ranking. And the Tar Heels did end up proving something: they proved those voters right. The Fighting Irish dominated the line of scrimmage...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC WR Josh Downs Will Play Saturday vs. Notre Dame

Star UNC wide receiver Josh Downs will play Saturday afternoon against Notre Dame. Downs had been out since Carolina’s Week 0 game against Florida A&M. He finished with nine catches for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Rattlers, but was injured on his last scoring reception.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time

The Tar Heels are seeking their first 4-0 start since 1997, which coincidentally was the last season before head coach Mack Brown left Chapel Hill for Texas. To reach that mark again in 2022, UNC will have to beat Notre Dame for just the second time in program history. The Fighting Irish come into Kenan Stadium with a 1-2 record, but are still the same team which began the year ranked No. 5 in the country.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting

The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Soccer Rolls Over Boston College

The UNC women’s soccer team won its second straight match Sunday afternoon against Boston College, breezing through a 3-0 win over the Eagles. The Tar Heels are now 9-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. All three of UNC’s goals came in a span of less than five minutes...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

