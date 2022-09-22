Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October
Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Let’s All Make it Happen
“Welcome to Chapel Hill” should be the refrain of the day. If you have ever been to a football game at Notre Dame, you are made comfortable long before kickoff. Miles away from the stadium, in parking lots and hotels and on buses, they know you are there and the “Welcome To Notre Dame” greetings begin.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – CHHS vs. ECHHS Football Game Postponed, Carrboro Shooter Arrested, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the postponement of the Chapel Hill vs. East Chapel Hill football game, an arrest made in a Carrboro shooting, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Showing Their Irish
Don’t let the 45-32 final score deceive you: this was one of the most disappointing days in the history of Kenan Stadium and Carolina football. Mack Brown has done a tremendous job reigniting the enthusiasm around his sport, and Saturday was supposed to be the game that proved his program could compete against the best in the ACC and pick up some national recognition.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 6
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill vs. East Chapel Hill Football Game Postponed Due to Safety Threat
Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School officials are postponing Friday’s football game between the two schools. A release from the two principals, Jesse Casey of East Chapel Hill High and Charles Blanchard of Chapel Hill High, shared the news with students and families Friday afternoon. The schools said several students came forward and described hearing “a threat involving the safety of those” set to attend the football game, which was slated to kick off at Chapel Hill High at 7 p.m.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: ARPA Funds, Arts Center Dedication, and Pay Raises
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 23rd. He discussed ARPA Funds, the new Arts Center location, and pay raises for town staff. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Wolfspeed Rezoning Request Approved in Chatham
Town commissioners unanimously approved a request from chip manufacturer Wolfspeed’s development arm, G5 Investments, to rezone 82 acres of land adjacent to the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing site as heavy industrial. The acreage in question came from land recently acquired from private property owners, who sold their land to help...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jones Angell on Notre Dame
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell chats with Aaron about this Saturday’s Notre Dame game, a chance for UNC to move to 4-0 on the season.
chapelboro.com
Notre Dame Punishes Porous UNC Defense, Hands Tar Heels 1st Loss
Carolina entered its game with Notre Dame Saturday afternoon with a chance to prove something to national voters who hadn’t recognized its 3-0 start with a ranking. And the Tar Heels did end up proving something: they proved those voters right. The Fighting Irish dominated the line of scrimmage...
chapelboro.com
UNC WR Josh Downs Will Play Saturday vs. Notre Dame
Star UNC wide receiver Josh Downs will play Saturday afternoon against Notre Dame. Downs had been out since Carolina’s Week 0 game against Florida A&M. He finished with nine catches for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Rattlers, but was injured on his last scoring reception.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The Tar Heels are seeking their first 4-0 start since 1997, which coincidentally was the last season before head coach Mack Brown left Chapel Hill for Texas. To reach that mark again in 2022, UNC will have to beat Notre Dame for just the second time in program history. The Fighting Irish come into Kenan Stadium with a 1-2 record, but are still the same team which began the year ranked No. 5 in the country.
chapelboro.com
Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting
The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Rolls Over Boston College
The UNC women’s soccer team won its second straight match Sunday afternoon against Boston College, breezing through a 3-0 win over the Eagles. The Tar Heels are now 9-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. All three of UNC’s goals came in a span of less than five minutes...
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Incoming D.A. Wants To Address Inequity in the Criminal Justice System
Jeff Nieman grew up idolizing his dad, Guilford County’s chief public defender. “He went to law school a little later in life, when he was in his late 30s, and I was a preteen, so I saw him go through the journey of becoming a lawyer,” Nieman said of his father, John. “I realized I always wanted to be a lawyer, partly because I wanted to emulate him.”
