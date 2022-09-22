Read full article on original website
Williamson County Board Approves Radio Upgrade for Sheriff’s Office
MARION – The Williamson County Board of Commissioners Wednesday approved the purchase of a much needed radio upgrade for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The funds were approved through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) that the county received from the Federal Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Motorola Digital Radio system will cost $173,296.10.
Four Injured in Rollover Crash Wednesday Night in Franklin County
WEST FRANKFORT – Several people were involved in a rollover crash late Wednesday night in Franklin County . According to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni, deputies learned a 2006 Ram pickup driven by a 17-year-old boy was traveling east on South County Line Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest on its top.
Ferrell Hospital Welcomes Dr. Clay Ford to Harrisburg Family Medicine
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital welcomes family medicine physician, Dr. Clay Ford, to Harrisburg Family Medicine. Dr. Ford will be joining Leslie Ferrell, FNP. Dr. Ford received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Deaconess Health Systems located in Evansville, IN. He is board certified in family medicine.
Brian Croft is the New Director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Center
CARBONDALE — Brian Croft, a double alumnus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been selected as the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Croft brings many years of experience in the field of outdoor education and recreation to his new role along with a...
