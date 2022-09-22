CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second day in a row, demonstrators hit Michigan Avenue to show solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran. The protesters are speaking out against the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Iranian officials say she died of a heart attack, but her family said she was beaten to death in custody. Her death has sparked deadly protests in Tehran as well as demonstrations in at least 40 American cities. Protesters say the shouldn't have to beg for human rights. "Everybody's outraged. Everybody's so mad at the government that there is a mandatory hijab law that most people don't want it. And I think now everybody's together. They know what they want, and they're working together for the same goal," said Soroosh Azizi, and Iranian demonstrator. This is the third protest in Chicago this week calling for justice in Iran.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO