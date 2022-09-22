ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS News

Alabama halts Alan Miller's execution, citing shortage of time before deadline and trouble accessing his veins

Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing his veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after determining they couldn't get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. Prison officials made the decision at about 11:30 p.m., he said.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS News

Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti

A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Demonstrators march on Michigan Avenue to show support for protesters in Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second day in a row, demonstrators hit Michigan Avenue to show solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran. The protesters are speaking out against the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Iranian officials say she died of a heart attack, but her family said she was beaten to death in custody. Her death has sparked deadly protests in Tehran as well as demonstrations in at least 40 American cities. Protesters say the shouldn't have to beg for human rights. "Everybody's outraged. Everybody's so mad at the government that there is a mandatory hijab law that most people don't want it. And I think now everybody's together. They know what they want, and they're working together for the same goal," said Soroosh Azizi, and Iranian demonstrator. This is the third protest in Chicago this week calling for justice in Iran. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

A Man with a Past

A young woman vanishes. The prime suspect has a criminal past — he murdered his parents when he was a child. Did he kill again? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

CBS News

