911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Former investigator: White House called rioter during Jan. 6 attack
Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman and former senior adviser for the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, told Bill Whitaker that someone at the White House called a rioter during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch more of the interview Sunday on "60 Minutes."
South Korean president's office denies U.S. hot mic insult, but many South Koreans aren't buying it
Seoul — South Korea's president has denied insulting key security ally the United States, claiming to have been mistranslated, prompting further domestic incredulity on Friday. Yoon Suk Yeol was overheard on a hot mic and seen on camera seemingly insulting U.S. lawmakers after briefly meeting with President Joe Biden at the Global Fund in New York.
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
Officials in Arizona and Colorado seize over 1 million fentanyl pills
Authorities in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills this week, while Colorado officials arrested a man after discovering 90,000 fentanyl pills in his car. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the nation's opioid crisis.
Alabama halts Alan Miller's execution, citing shortage of time before deadline and trouble accessing his veins
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing his veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after determining they couldn't get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. Prison officials made the decision at about 11:30 p.m., he said.
"We got our miracle": Americans captured while fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June 9 in the Kharkiv...
Woman, children found safe after possible abduction, FBI investigating
Teri Hornstein reports two children and their nanny were taken from a SW Miami-Dade home. They were found hours later about two miles away.
Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
Demonstrators march on Michigan Avenue to show support for protesters in Iran
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second day in a row, demonstrators hit Michigan Avenue to show solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran. The protesters are speaking out against the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Iranian officials say she died of a heart attack, but her family said she was beaten to death in custody. Her death has sparked deadly protests in Tehran as well as demonstrations in at least 40 American cities. Protesters say the shouldn't have to beg for human rights. "Everybody's outraged. Everybody's so mad at the government that there is a mandatory hijab law that most people don't want it. And I think now everybody's together. They know what they want, and they're working together for the same goal," said Soroosh Azizi, and Iranian demonstrator. This is the third protest in Chicago this week calling for justice in Iran.
CBS Weekend News, September 25, 2022
Russia holds referendums in occupied eastern Ukraine territory; Ford’s Eluminator kit turns gas-powered cars electric.
Trump signals affinity with QAnon followers in social media post, at rallies
Former President Donald Trump is again signaling an affinity with believers of the QAnon conspiracies — on Thursday evening he reposted a video originally shared by a QAnon follower containing catch phrases and that integrated Trump into imagery affiliated with the conspiracy movement. The video includes edited images of...
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge in 1972 cold case
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii, saying his...
January 6 rioter who chased Capitol police officer found guilty on all charges
WASHINGTON, Dc. (CNN) -- Douglas Jensen, a January 6, 2021, rioter at the forefront of a group that chased US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber, was found guilty by a Washington, DC, jury Friday evening on charges related to the attack. Jensen was found guilty on...
Investigators go to Boston, re-interview person of interest 40 years after Tylenol poisoning murders
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Major developments surfaced Thursday int the 40-year-old investigation into the Tylenol murders in the greater Chicago area. We learned Thursday that investigators went to Boston this week to re-interview the man considered a suspect in the seven deaths. James Lewis was never charged with the murders, but...
A Man with a Past
A young woman vanishes. The prime suspect has a criminal past — he murdered his parents when he was a child. Did he kill again? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
9/25/2022: The Secretary of State, Inside the Committee, Rescuing Reefs
Secretary of State Blinken tells Scott Pelley about the challenges facing the U.S. around the world; Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman says there is “irrefutable” proof of a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election; Rescuing the world’s coral reefs.
As fentanyl crisis plagues Los Angeles schools, major busts reported in Arizona and Colorado
The battle against the nation's fentanyl crisis was on full display this week, as authorities made major busts in Arizona and Colorado. In Los Angeles, meanwhile, education officials were contending with a string of student overdoses. The Phoenix Police Department reported Friday that its officers had nabbed more than one...
Russian police arrest hundreds in protests over Putin's military mobilization order
Russian police moved quickly Saturday to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin's military mobilization order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in several cities across the vast country. Police detained more than 700 people, including over 300 in Moscow and nearly 150 in St. Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken: The 2022 60 Minutes Interview
Secretary of State Blinken tells Scott Pelley about the challenges facing the U.S. around the world.
