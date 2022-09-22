ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Garcelle Beauvais Asks Dorit Why She Laughed When Erika Jayne Drunkenly Confronted Son Jax on ‘RHOBH’

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills asked Dorit Kemsley why she and others laughed off Erika Jayne’s awkwardly drunken remarks made to her son Jax on an episode of RHOBH.

After having too many cocktails at Beauvais’s birthday party, Jayne told Jax to “get the f*** out” when he came to her table to clear off a bouquet of flowers. The 14-year-old looked stunned and unsure if Jayne was trying to make a joke or was serious as he walked away. Later, Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and their husbands recounted the moment and laughed about it.

But Beauvais wasn’t laughing – and she still doesn’t find the moment to be funny.

Dorit thinks Garcelle from ‘RHOBH’ was harboring more resentment against Erika

During Beauvais and Kemsley’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen , Kemsley was asked why she made it seem like Beauvais was being shady toward Jayne about her drinking. “You know what? I knew that Garcelle understandably was really upset about what Erika said to Jax, and I felt that there was a little bit of a little more of that harboring, some resentment,” Kemsley said on the WWHL After Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNGmm_0i5qmdIu00
Garcelle Beauvais | Charles Sykes/Bravo

“And maybe that’s why there was, you know, bringing up the drinking. I’m not saying entirely, but I think that there was some of that in that,” she added.

Garcelle confronts Dorit about why she laughed when the moment was brought up again

Beauvais didn’t agree because she hadn’t seen Jayne make the remark to her son at the time. “But I heard it,” she said. “Yeah, but I also forgave her. And when I did that, I really meant it. And I remember Erika came up to me at one point and said, thank you for not dragging this out about the Jax thing .”

But then Kemsley made a comment that opened up an opportunity for Beauvais to call her out on her own behavior surrounding the situation. “I think as a mother, I think if I was in Garcelle’s position that would stay with me for a little while,” Kemsley said. “It’s difficult when it comes to your own child. You can forgive or you can just move on from it. But it might stay a bit.”

Beauvais responded, “But as a mom also, I didn’t want you to laugh at it.”

How does Dorit feel now about laughing?

Kemsley said she understood where Beauvais was coming from after she watched back the footage. But she still defended the moment, casting blame on others. “I completely understand that,” Kemsley said. “And I wasn’t laughing at it. I wasn’t the one that brought up the conversation. And I certainly wasn’t laughing.”

She added, “But when I was describing almost defending Erika for her drinking because I had not seen Erika drink in six years, you know when I looked at it when I saw it back, it didn’t seem like the appropriate time to just disregard what she had done,” Kemsley said. “And so that’s what made me feel really uneasy about that. You know, I texted you immediately about it because I felt really s***y. I swear to you. Like watching it back. It made me feel like someone stuck a knife in my stomach.”

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Bravo Condemns Fan Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Son – ‘I Did Not Sign up for This Show,’ He Reminds Fans

Comments / 14

Marilyn Sue Markman
1d ago

Erica is nasty,rude,classless and totally obnoxious! The show is getting hateful and truly classless…these women have sunk so low….that all the make up and pricy clothes can’t cover up that there is a total lack of any class within your group! You have all sunk so low; there is no comeback for any of you…especially Erica..who totally lacks any class…

Reply
2
just say'n
3d ago

interesting how horrified she is about this comment and all the online retaliation toward the child. let's talk about why she even had the child on a highly viewed reality show!. SHAME ON YOU GARCELLE!!!. OWN IT!!

Reply(4)
5
Good news!
2d ago

Careful Dorit...Erica , Kyle, Lisa, Diana , are hated. Pick your side carefully 😉

Reply
6
Related
bravotv.com

Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”

The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Real Housewives Of
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

My Real Housewives Of Orange County Dream Cast

Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to film and coming back for Season 17! Say what you want, this show has staying power. While there have been totally trash seasons in recent years, I have faith in this coming season because Tamra Judge is back. But I have even more faith because Bravo surprised […] The post My Real Housewives Of Orange County Dream Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

191K+
Followers
115K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy