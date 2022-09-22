Read full article on original website
The Boston Red Sox kept New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge from hitting a home run over four games at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees swept the Red Sox, and Judge will attempt to tie Roger Maris' single-season home run record in Toronto this week.
Aaron Judge was on deck when Oswald Peraza made the final out of the sixth inning Sunday - which turned out to be the final out of a rain-shortened 2-0 win over Boston. Does that rainout, and Judge losing an AB, mar the big win in any way?
