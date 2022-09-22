Read full article on original website
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Offering Students $5 to Attack Classmate
According to NBC News, a substitute gym teacher was arrested in Vivian, Louisiana, after she allegedly offered her students $5 to attack one of their classmates. Twenty-four-year-old Aadrina Smith was arrested on Sept. 12 in connection with the incident. The attack happened at North Caddo Elementary Middle School on Aug. 23 during gym class.
Punishment Announced For Executive Arrested At College Football Game
Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested after Saturday's Arkansas football game for biting a man's nose during a physical altercation. The executive for the plant-based meat alternative company was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and third-degree battery. Ramsey has been suspended from his role at...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane
A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police
A 33-year-old South Carolina man out on bond told officers he was "black-out drunk" when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and dumped the ashes of her deceased child into the trash, according to a police report. Joseph Oberlies was charged with first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains upon...
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event
LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
Student and Faculty Member Found Dead on University of South Carolina Campus
Students had just recently returned to the University of South Carolina for the start of the fall semester when two deaths were reported on campus Friday. One was identified as a student, found in a residence hall, while the second one was a faculty member found dead outside a parking garage. While the name of the student has not yet been announced, the faculty member has been identified as Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48. She was discovered on Friday morning, authorities said. According to State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Renée Wunderlich, the university requested SLED's assistance on Friday morning because South Carolina law requires SLED to lead investigations into deaths that take place on university campuses. Authorities said the deaths are not thought to be related. Read it at The State
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Utah small town's lone police officer alleges he was fired for giving mayor's son a traffic ticket: report
The former police chief and only officer for a remote Utah town filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired months ago because he gave the mayor’s son a traffic ticket on Super Bowl Sunday. Robert Hill, the former police chief of the city of Moroni, located 60 miles south...
Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
South Carolina women arrested for allegedly stuffing ice packs in kids' clothes at day care
Two women were arrested in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, on child cruelty charges after allegedly putting an ice pack inside a child's clothing at a daycare center last month, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were arrested Tuesday for the Aug. 24 incident at...
Man Accused of Raping, Giving Alcohol to 20-Year-Old Indiana U. Student Before She Died Mysteriously
Two weeks after 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan died under mysterious circumstances inside a home in Bloomington, a 33-year-old man who lived at the home was arrested in connection with the case. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape of a victim who is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing...
Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports. Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. The former track coach...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
