Public Safety

The Spun

Punishment Announced For Executive Arrested At College Football Game

Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested after Saturday's Arkansas football game for biting a man's nose during a physical altercation. The executive for the plant-based meat alternative company was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and third-degree battery. Ramsey has been suspended from his role at...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
People

Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
TheDailyBeast

Student and Faculty Member Found Dead on University of South Carolina Campus

Students had just recently returned to the University of South Carolina for the start of the fall semester when two deaths were reported on campus Friday. One was identified as a student, found in a residence hall, while the second one was a faculty member found dead outside a parking garage. While the name of the student has not yet been announced, the faculty member has been identified as Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48. She was discovered on Friday morning, authorities said. According to State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Renée Wunderlich, the university requested SLED's assistance on Friday morning because South Carolina law requires SLED to lead investigations into deaths that take place on university campuses. Authorities said the deaths are not thought to be related. Read it at The State
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
