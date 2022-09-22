ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eastgreenwichnews.com

Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign

The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence Police respond to Car in Water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Somerset, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man found inside of stolen vehicle arrested in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said that they arrested a New Bedford man who was found inside of a stolen vehicle Friday. Detective Kyle Costa said that and officer spotted 33-year-old Douglas Torchia was inside the parked car outside of the Moby Dick Motel. The officer arrested Torchia...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer

One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
NewsBreak
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured

One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA

