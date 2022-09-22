Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Haunted House Warns Visitors "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Trunk or Treat Event Invites You to Join the Festive Fun in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department arrests New Bedford man on warrant and firearm charges
“On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Officer Darren EMOND served an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon on Koby GEDEON, 20, of New Bedford. During a subsequent search of GEDEON, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was located on his person. In addition to the warrant, GEDEON was also charged with...
Providence Police respond to Car in Water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
ABC6.com
Police: Woman taken to hospital after car plunges into water in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car plunged into the Seekonk River. Police explained that a man drove the vehicle off of the Gano Street Boat Launch just before 6 a.m. The woman, who was the...
Proposal for Dartmouth Marijuana Cultivation Facility Still Undecided
In March, I reported on a request for a zoning variance from Dartmouth's Claudio Arsenio that would allow her to grow marijuana on the farm she owns at 155 Old Fall River Road. Arsenio has proposed an 8,000-square-foot "enclosed cultivation facility for medical and recreational marijuana." The Dartmouth Zoning Board...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man found inside of stolen vehicle arrested in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said that they arrested a New Bedford man who was found inside of a stolen vehicle Friday. Detective Kyle Costa said that and officer spotted 33-year-old Douglas Torchia was inside the parked car outside of the Moby Dick Motel. The officer arrested Torchia...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer
One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Bus Driver, Monitor, and Six Students Taken to Hospital After Bus Hits Sinkhole in Providence
Six students — and a bus driver and monitor — were taken to the hospital after a school bus hit a sinkhole in Providence. Shortly after 8 AM on Friday, police were sent to 41 Marietta Street — off of Charles Street — for a report of a safety hazard.
Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured
One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: New Details Emerge Following Car Crash Into Seekonk River Off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and more details are emerging as to what transpired. As GoLocal first reported, a woman told police Sunday morning she was the passenger in the vehicle that went into the water, after being able to escape the submerged car.
Comments / 1