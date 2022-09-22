Read full article on original website
Good food and golf go together at Orchard festival
“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia. Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends...
Emporia football battles back, but falls short against Topeka
The fourth quarter may have well been its own game between Emporia and Topeka High School on Friday night in Topeka, with Emporia coming in on the short end of a 34-21 final score. Topeka entered the fourth quarter with a 14-0 lead. But both offenses woke up over the...
Emporia cross country teams compete at Rim Rock Classic
The Emporia High School cross country team ran at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence on Saturday morning. “They stuck their noses in the race and competed in large, competitive fields that most of them have never run in before,” head coach Michael Robinson said. “To have both teams finishing in the top half of the field is encouraging because they're only going to get faster in the back half of the season.”
New mural adds color to Las Casitas
“My mission is to beautify this city,” Deon Morrow stated at the ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon for the mural he created at Las Casitas Park on Emporia’s south side. It was a busy, sunny afternoon at the celebration, which featured a parade, a fiesta, pinatas, music, food and dancing. Long-time residents of La Colonia (Little Mexico) recounted the history of the area and paid tribute to Mexican-American veterans.
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... The Emporia community for donating 300.5 pounds of goods to the United Way of the Flint Hills...
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Emporia football seeks first win over Topeka in 13 years
The last time Emporia High School defeated Topeka High School in football was 2009. Needless to say, it has been a while. The Spartans are looking to bounce back after a 56-24 loss to Salina Central. But 14 of those 24 points came in the fourth quarter, showing this is a team that plays until the very end.
The People Speak
Becky Jaggard Smith has been a woman of business and a leader for Emporia. Here is a list of Becky’s contributions. This is a list of her community dedication. Emporia is losing one of its leaders. There is going to be a big empty hole, folks. Becky is closing...
Emporia State football edged by No. 14 Pittsburg State
In a battle between two of the top offenses in the MIAA, the defenses are what shined at Welch Stadium on Saturday. In the end, Emporia State came up just short in a 14-13 matchup against No. 14 Pittsburg State in front of 5,122 fans at the 100th Sunflower Showdown.
Week 4 area school football roundup
After a hotter-than-normal start to the season, football weather is finally upon us as all six area teams took the gridiron on Friday night. In addition to Olpe, covered in our area football game of the week, two schools added to the win column.
Sheldon Stewart
Emporia football seeks first win over Topeka in 13 years. The last time Emporia High School defeated Topeka High School in football was 2009. Needless…
John George Schmidt
John George Schmidt died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. He was 74 years old. John was born on January 21, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Herbert Eugene and Rosemary (Lomax) Schmidt. He grew up just a couple miles away from Wrigley Field. He attended high school at Lakeview High in Chicago. Following high school, John attended the College of Emporia, where he was in the last graduating class and played on the football team. John was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Topeka Correctional Facility where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He retired after 30 years. He married Barbara Lindsey on July 14, 1973 in Pomona, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Michael Schmidt (Penny Maxwell) of Wilton, CT; and two daughters, Emily (Courtney) Butcher of Emporia, KS, and Nikki (Luke) Thompson of Emporia, KS; and grandchildren Genevieve Schmidt, James Schmidt, Corbin Timperley, Benjamin Butcher and Lane Thompson.
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
Bloom House's Art Attack shifts to online auction
Bloom House Youth Services launched its first major fundraising event of the year Friday morning, with some slight modifications. Art Attack was originally planned to feature local artists, food trucks, music and a silent auction at the Emporia Arts Center, but Bloom House Youth Services executive director Clara Corn said not enough artists had signed up for the event in time so adjustments had to be made.
Walter Lee Blount
And spending time with his grandsons. Buddy proudly served. in the United States Army. On June 1, 1966, he married Mary Branch in Cottonwood. Falls. They shared 56 years of marriage. He is survived by: wife, Mary of the home; daughter, Tena. Blount; son, Charlie Blount; grandsons, Dakota Blount and.
Defense leads Olpe in area football game of the week
OLPE — The final score of the contest between Olpe High School and Pleasanton High School Friday night had absolutely nothing to do with offense. Defense seemed to be the order of the evening, along with some miscues and execution issues for good measure. Olpe prevailed in a less-than-pretty...
