Tennessee has dropped 16 of the last 17 meetings with Florida. They’ll be looking to change that trend as we enter a new era of the rivalry on Saturday afternoon. Billy Napier will make his first appearance for the Gators, trying to pick up the pieces that Dan Mullen left him. He rolls into Knoxville on Saturday to face No. 11 Tennessee, which has quickly turned around under the direction of Josh Heupel.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO