Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
Stabbing Sends One To Hospital In Oklahoma City
One person is recovering from a stabbing. Police say it happened Saturday at a club near Southwest 59th and Western. Investigators said the victim was transported by private vehicle. No word on their connection and so far there are no arrests.
3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators said this happened...
1 Motorcyclist Killed, Crashed Into Car In SE OKC
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said three motorcycles were driving southbound on South Shields Boulevard at a high rate of speed when a car going northbound turned left onto Southeast 39th Street. One of the...
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber
A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
OHP: 13-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Injured In Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Grady County
A 13-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 11:54 p.m. two vehicles were driving westbound on I-44 near Amber, and the driver of one of the vehicles, Eric Nunez, 33, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash
Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash
An Edmond police motorcycle officer was injured following a pursuit Friday afternoon. The injury happened on South Boulevard near Smiling Hill Boulevard. Officials said the officer was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in critical condition. Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward said the officer opened his eyes as he...
Family Of Fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy Speaks Out
A benefit run honors fallen Oklahoma County Deputy SGT. Bobby Swartz and injured Deputy Mark Johns. The two were ambushed last month while serving an eviction note. On Saturday, hundreds of people, mostly bikers, showed up to set out on a ride of love and support. Austin Swartz, Sgt. Swartz’s son, said the benefit was humbling.
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The...
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
Fire Breaks Out Around Lake Carl Blackwell
Fire danger on Sunday at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater as flames got close to some structures. We're told people in trailers tried to protect their properties by putting water on their grass. Firefighters were able to get things under control and the fire is contained.
City Of OKC Advises Drivers To Avoid Sheridan, Robinson Monday Morning
The City of OKC said downtown drivers should avoid the Sheridan and Robinson intersection Monday morning as crews work to remove a crane that crashed into a building on Saturday. The city said detour signs are placed to direct traffic to Hudson, with more signs at Hudson and Sheridan. More...
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
WATCH: Scissortail Park Celebrating Opening Of Lower Park All Weekend Long
Scissortail Park’s development on the lower park has completed, and they are celebrating all weekend. Stacey Aldridge with Scissortail Park joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the different celebrations taking place.
Mustang Clobbers Yukon, 52-13
The Mustang Broncos took care of business against the Yukon Millers Friday night, 52-13. The Broncos are now 3-1 on the season. They take on Owasso on Sept. 30. The Millers fall to 1-4 on the year. They take on Union on Sept. 30.
Martinez Runs For 4 TDs, K-State. Stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). It was first-year Oklahoma...
