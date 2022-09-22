Tender cabbage is tossed with crispy speck, a cured and smoked ham in this French country stuffing from 2018 F&W Best New Chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of King in New York City. "This Cabbage and Speck Panade is luscious, smoky, and savory," they told us. "It would make a good meal with a leafy salad or an ideal celebratory side, akin to stuffing. The key to good flavor is cooking the speck and rosemary at the start — the pork fat and herbs will flavor the butter and perfume the bread and cream. Allow the panade to sit and settle when it comes out of the oven — it shouldn't be eaten scorching hot. Many like it best the next day!" Pancetta or bacon may also be substituted for the speck.

