Baton Rouge, LA

The LSU-Auburn football Week 5 odds have wildly shifted

LSU is now a -7.5 point favorite, which makes sense considering their lone loss was a special teams mistake at the last second to a Power Five program and AU’s dismantling at the hands of Penn State was an embarrassment that has Bryan Harsin’s seat practically on fire.
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
Brian Kelly praises quarterback play, speaks on blanking New Mexico

Brian Kelly addressed the media following LSU’s 38-0 blanking of New Mexico. The Tigers took care of business when they needed to, and Kelly’s words reflected that. He spoke on what could have been better, updated the media on Jayden Daniels and declared an important Tiger out for at least 3 weeks.
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After playing its first SEC game of the season, LSU breaks from conference play to host New Mexico in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+. The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville

The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
Get aboard for free fishing courses

Apparently the experiment worked so well last month in Baton Rouge, that state Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing its Fishing Course Series with offerings in Walker, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles and Natchitoches. Included is a new Beginner Catfishing Course at three of those locations — and, best of all,...
Scotlandville High announces new schedule for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments while construction continues after plumbing issues in the school’s E-building. On Thursday, Sept. 22, just before 6:30 a.m., school leaders posted a correction on their website pertaining...
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
