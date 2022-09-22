FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The LSU-Auburn football Week 5 odds have wildly shifted
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Trey Holly, LSU Tigers 4-star running back, breaks Louisiana all-time state rushing record
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Northside High, McKinley fight leads to game being canceled in the second quarter
Brian Kelly praises quarterback play, speaks on blanking New Mexico
IN THIS ARTICLE
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts New Mexico
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
Get aboard for free fishing courses
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
Scotlandville High announces new schedule for students
Police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death; Allie Rice laid to rest
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0