Tampa Bay News Wire
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital receives 560 books for babies from the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (September 23, 2022) — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital recently received 560 books for babies through the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties’ (ELCPH) LOVING START early literacy program. The program is part of Free Spirit Publishing’s Happy Healthy Baby Series. From the moment a child is born, this collection of publications was designed to assist new parents in their desire to develop language and connection.
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
cbs12.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
10NEWS
'A blessing' | Puerto Rican shelter dogs, cats arrive in Texas
ARLINGTON, Va. — Dogs and cats from Puerto Rico will now have another shot at life near the nation's capital after Hurricane Fiona pummeled their home. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and the Puerto Rico Alliance for Companion Animals evacuated a total of 30 animals from the destruction, including 20 dogs and 10 cats. The furry transplants were flown to Miami and then driven to Arlington by volunteers.
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Fire Rescue on scene of a child drowning
LAND O LAKES, FLA- Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a reported drowning on Stone Gate Falls Drive in Land O Lakes Saturday afternoon. According to fire rescue, A child was pulled from the water at the clubhouse pool. The child is breathing with stable vitals but is unresponsive. Firefighters are airlifting the child to the hospital for treatment.
Bay News 9
Free Adoptions: Dogs and cats in Pasco in need of homes as shelter fills up
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The kennels at Pasco County Animal Services are full with dogs and cats that need homes, according to officials with the county. Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Sept. 30, in order to free up space, Pasco County officials said. Purchase of a county...
10NEWS
Bright yellow benches designed for sitting and saving lives
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — It’s a place to sit and a place to save. A new, bright yellow bench is now attracting attention at Carwise Middle School. It’s a suicide awareness bench designed by the charity Josh’s Benches. Inscribed in big, bold lettering is this message: "If You’re in Crisis and Want to Talk, Call 988."
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car
"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
