Spring Hill, FL

Tampa Bay News Wire

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital receives 560 books for babies from the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (September 23, 2022) — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital recently received 560 books for babies through the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties’ (ELCPH) LOVING START early literacy program. The program is part of Free Spirit Publishing’s Happy Healthy Baby Series. From the moment a child is born, this collection of publications was designed to assist new parents in their desire to develop language and connection.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez

The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
OCALA, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
10NEWS

'A blessing' | Puerto Rican shelter dogs, cats arrive in Texas

ARLINGTON, Va. — Dogs and cats from Puerto Rico will now have another shot at life near the nation's capital after Hurricane Fiona pummeled their home. Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and the Puerto Rico Alliance for Companion Animals evacuated a total of 30 animals from the destruction, including 20 dogs and 10 cats. The furry transplants were flown to Miami and then driven to Arlington by volunteers.
TEXAS STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Fire Rescue on scene of a child drowning

LAND O LAKES, FLA- Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a reported drowning on Stone Gate Falls Drive in Land O Lakes Saturday afternoon. According to fire rescue, A child was pulled from the water at the clubhouse pool. The child is breathing with stable vitals but is unresponsive. Firefighters are airlifting the child to the hospital for treatment.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
10NEWS

Bright yellow benches designed for sitting and saving lives

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — It’s a place to sit and a place to save. A new, bright yellow bench is now attracting attention at Carwise Middle School. It’s a suicide awareness bench designed by the charity Josh’s Benches. Inscribed in big, bold lettering is this message: "If You’re in Crisis and Want to Talk, Call 988."
PALM HARBOR, FL
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
SARASOTA, FL

