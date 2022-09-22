Read full article on original website
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
WSMV
Murfreesboro police investigating after shooting at apartment complex
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The shooting happened in the Hawthorne South Apartments parking lot on Indian Park Drive around 3:15 p.m. According to officials, a...
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
WSMV
Three arrested in connection to shooting at apartment in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early Saturday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to the Marina Point Apartments following a shooting incident. A party was happening and groups of people from other parties were showing up. As a result, a person was shot from one of the cars leaving. A Snapchat...
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
WSMV
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
WSMV
Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Retired police officer receives package containing white powdery substance
Dickson County deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a white substance found in a package Thursday that was sent to a retired police officer's home.
Montgomery County man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
A man from Montgomery County reportedly entered a guilty plea to multiple crimes, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Police searching for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike Friday morning.
ktoy1047.com
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal wreck from 2020
Hugo Hernandez pleaded guilty on two counts of negligent homicide and a count of felony battery earlier this summer. Investigators found that Hernandez was intoxicated during the wreck which killed 22-year-old Bernard Edwards of Nashville, 15-year-old Elizha Leeper of Mineral Springs, and injured 22-year-old Quentin Witherspoon of Fulton. Hernandez was...
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Tennessee man accused of beating girlfriend to death with hammer
DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his girlfriend with a hammer. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Smithville Police Department officers responded to a home on South Mountain Street to a report of possible domestic violence. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Yuri Guerra, 39, deceased.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
