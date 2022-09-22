ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro police investigating after shooting at apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The shooting happened in the Hawthorne South Apartments parking lot on Indian Park Drive around 3:15 p.m. According to officials, a...
WSMV

Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
ktoy1047.com

Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal wreck from 2020

Hugo Hernandez pleaded guilty on two counts of negligent homicide and a count of felony battery earlier this summer. Investigators found that Hernandez was intoxicated during the wreck which killed 22-year-old Bernard Edwards of Nashville, 15-year-old Elizha Leeper of Mineral Springs, and injured 22-year-old Quentin Witherspoon of Fulton. Hernandez was...
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
FRANKLIN, TN
truecrimedaily

Tennessee man accused of beating girlfriend to death with hammer

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his girlfriend with a hammer. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Smithville Police Department officers responded to a home on South Mountain Street to a report of possible domestic violence. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Yuri Guerra, 39, deceased.
SMITHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

