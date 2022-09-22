US Senate ratifies treaty to phase down climate-warming HFCs from refrigerators and air conditioners – but what will replace them this time?

You can’t celebrate waterfront development unless you first succeed at sewage treatment. Toledo’s vision as a water-belt city is only possible because of successful completion of 45 separate projects at a cost of $530 million over the last 18 years. Toledo has done what it said it would do in a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over discharge of untreated human waste into the Maumee and Ottawa rivers and Swan Creek. Read more Blade editorials “We have achieved something no other city of our size has achieved yet. And we’re proud of that,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. The mayor and everyone else in Toledo should be proud of the outcome of a compliance conference with the EPA and Federal Judge James Carr.

