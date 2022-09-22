US Senate ratifies treaty to phase down climate-warming HFCs from refrigerators and air conditioners – but what will replace them this time?

Read full article on original website
Related
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
UK accused of funding environmental racism with subsidies to Drax
The UK government has been accused of funding environmental racism by giving £2m a day in subsidies to an energy company that has paid out millions over claims it breached pollution limits in the US south. An investigation by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative unit, found Drax Biomass paid millions of...
‘A powerful solution’: activists push to make ecocide an international crime
California winemaker Julia Jackson has long grasped the threats posed by the ongoing global climate change crisis, from more intense wildfires and hurricanes to rising sea levels. But for her, those ideas crossed over from the abstract to the tangible when her home was razed by the Kincade wildfire that devastated her native Sonoma county in 2019.
Editorial: Important promise kept, job well done
You can’t celebrate waterfront development unless you first succeed at sewage treatment. Toledo’s vision as a water-belt city is only possible because of successful completion of 45 separate projects at a cost of $530 million over the last 18 years. Toledo has done what it said it would do in a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over discharge of untreated human waste into the Maumee and Ottawa rivers and Swan Creek. Read more Blade editorials “We have achieved something no other city of our size has achieved yet. And we’re proud of that,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. The mayor and everyone else in Toledo should be proud of the outcome of a compliance conference with the EPA and Federal Judge James Carr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’
The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
Comments / 0