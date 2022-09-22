Read full article on original website
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
pawesome.net
9 Week Old Puppy Rescued From Car Bumper Will Melt Your Heart
The best people treat a pet like a welcomed member of the family. Unfortunately, not every pet has a great owner. That’s where Elli Smith enters the picture. Under the handle “@ellirescues“, Smith tells the story of a small, young pup in a precarious situation. When she realized being tied to a bumper was the entirety of this adorable creature’s life, she knew she had to step in. The current owner agreed to sell the animal for $263 which is how “Malibu” got rescued. The first trip was to the tub. The second is to the vet for a check-up. This precious ball of energy weighs in at four pounds. The video ends with a tease for the upcoming adoption. The happy ending just keeps on going.
Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock
The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
BBC
Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
BBC
Rescue dogs: Boy raises £10k by sleeping in tent for 542 nights
A teenager has raised more than £10,000 by sleeping in a tent in his garden for 542 nights. Ashley, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, started sleeping outside in March after being inspired by Max Woosey, who raised £700,000 by sleeping in a tent for two years. The 13-year-old...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies after crash at Bridgwater off-road track
A 41-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash at an off-road track in Somerset. He was riding a blue Yamaha off-road motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the Grandfields MX track in Langport Road, Middlezoy, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday. He was airlifted...
BBC
Essex firefighters come to the aid of dog stuck in mud
Firefighters came to the aid of a dog who had become stuck in mud. Old English sheepdog May got stuck in Heybridge, Essex, after having a swim in the River Chelmer, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said. Two people had attempted to rescue her but were unable to reach...
pethelpful.com
Video of Bernese Mountain Puppy Waiting for the Rain to Stop Couldn't Be More Precious
A rainy day can be a bummer for sure, but when it comes to our pets a rainy day can really mess with their walk schedule. It's true! Just take a look at one Bernese Mountain Dog on TikTok (@stantheman_dog), who was clearly dying to go to the park, but had to wait until the rain stopped.
WATCH: Fisher Runs Down Snowshoe Hare in Epic Chase
If you have not seen a fisher chase down a snowshoe hare in a battle for supremacy in nature, then let’s give you a look. Right here, you can see this land animal get the upper hand. He chases down the hare through the snowfall. Ultimately, the fisher drags away the hare. It’s quite a chase that takes place here in the snow. You can see the driver actually using his phone camera to capture the action. This video is captioned, “Fisher runs down a snowshoe hare in Saskatchewan.” So, it happens to take place in Canada.
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
rtfitchauthor.com
Feel Good Sunday: Video ~ Chilean Horse Rescuers
“My wife, Terry, and I began our horse rescue journey in Brazil, 25 years ago and one of those rescued Brazilian Mongalarga Marchadors, Apache, came home to Texas with us and to this day, still graces our pastures. He turned 30 years old this year, and we realize that each day that we have with him is a blessing. Hence, this video of a young Chilean couple saving an old, abused man rings a special bell in our hearts and lightens our souls.
BBC
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen...
advnture.com
Watch beautiful bull elk enthusiastically rounding up cars on Canadian highway
A bull elk caused chaos on a Canadian highway recently, butting and attempting to herd visitors' cars at Jasper National Park. The incident was recorded by one of several drivers unable to move as the animal strode across the road, posturing, bluff-charging cars, and bugling. The clip, which you can...
