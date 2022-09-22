The best people treat a pet like a welcomed member of the family. Unfortunately, not every pet has a great owner. That’s where Elli Smith enters the picture. Under the handle “@ellirescues“, Smith tells the story of a small, young pup in a precarious situation. When she realized being tied to a bumper was the entirety of this adorable creature’s life, she knew she had to step in. The current owner agreed to sell the animal for $263 which is how “Malibu” got rescued. The first trip was to the tub. The second is to the vet for a check-up. This precious ball of energy weighs in at four pounds. The video ends with a tease for the upcoming adoption. The happy ending just keeps on going.

