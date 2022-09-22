ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield

A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pawesome.net

9 Week Old Puppy Rescued From Car Bumper Will Melt Your Heart

The best people treat a pet like a welcomed member of the family. Unfortunately, not every pet has a great owner. That’s where Elli Smith enters the picture. Under the handle “@ellirescues“, Smith tells the story of a small, young pup in a precarious situation. When she realized being tied to a bumper was the entirety of this adorable creature’s life, she knew she had to step in. The current owner agreed to sell the animal for $263 which is how “Malibu” got rescued. The first trip was to the tub. The second is to the vet for a check-up. This precious ball of energy weighs in at four pounds. The video ends with a tease for the upcoming adoption. The happy ending just keeps on going.
PETS
Natasha Lovato

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
BBC

Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured

A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rescue dogs: Boy raises £10k by sleeping in tent for 542 nights

A teenager has raised more than £10,000 by sleeping in a tent in his garden for 542 nights. Ashley, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, started sleeping outside in March after being inspired by Max Woosey, who raised £700,000 by sleeping in a tent for two years. The 13-year-old...
ANIMALS
BBC

Motorcyclist dies after crash at Bridgwater off-road track

A 41-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash at an off-road track in Somerset. He was riding a blue Yamaha off-road motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the Grandfields MX track in Langport Road, Middlezoy, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday. He was airlifted...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Essex firefighters come to the aid of dog stuck in mud

Firefighters came to the aid of a dog who had become stuck in mud. Old English sheepdog May got stuck in Heybridge, Essex, after having a swim in the River Chelmer, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said. Two people had attempted to rescue her but were unable to reach...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fisher Runs Down Snowshoe Hare in Epic Chase

If you have not seen a fisher chase down a snowshoe hare in a battle for supremacy in nature, then let’s give you a look. Right here, you can see this land animal get the upper hand. He chases down the hare through the snowfall. Ultimately, the fisher drags away the hare. It’s quite a chase that takes place here in the snow. You can see the driver actually using his phone camera to capture the action. This video is captioned, “Fisher runs down a snowshoe hare in Saskatchewan.” So, it happens to take place in Canada.
ANIMALS
BBC

Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire

A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
ACCIDENTS
rtfitchauthor.com

Feel Good Sunday: Video ~ Chilean Horse Rescuers

“My wife, Terry, and I began our horse rescue journey in Brazil, 25 years ago and one of those rescued Brazilian Mongalarga Marchadors, Apache, came home to Texas with us and to this day, still graces our pastures. He turned 30 years old this year, and we realize that each day that we have with him is a blessing. Hence, this video of a young Chilean couple saving an old, abused man rings a special bell in our hearts and lightens our souls.
ANIMALS
BBC

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen...
ACCIDENTS

