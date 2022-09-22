Read full article on original website
Related
Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)
Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.” Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor. Following that Cartoon Forum launch, Wolkenlenker shared this first look with Variety. As it exploring life’s smallest moments, “Tiger and Bear” follows two cuddly best friends...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0