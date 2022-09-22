ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13

Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off.  While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
APPAREL
HelloGiggles

The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022

Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Jewelry#Jewelry Box#Statement Jewelry#Missoma
TheStreet

Macy's Has an Answer for Target, Kohl's Big Moves

Looming recession predictions may have retailers expanding their retail space to build up recession proof departments. Even in recession times, beauty products have always prevailed. The top line products may feel a sting, but an all over price point beauty department is sure to still turn products over in inventory.
RETAIL
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin care and accessories

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Sterling Forever, Beautyblender and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 73% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know

Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
SHOPPING
People

Whoa: An $800 Stick Vacuum That Gathers Up 'So Much Dust and Hair' Is 82% Off at Amazon Right Now

Get the convertible vacuum while it’s just $153 Everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to introduce one into your home. In fact, you can snag the $800 Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $153 at Amazon right now when you apply the on-page coupon — that's a whopping 82 percent off. The stick vacuum houses a 350-watt brushless motor, which can produce up to 26,000 pascals of suction power. This allows it to easily pick up dust, dirt, and...
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
APPAREL
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
LIFESTYLE
ELLE DECOR

Wayfair Surplus Sale 2022: Score the Best Up to 60% Off Deals

We’ve all heard about (and likely experienced first-hand) COVID-related supply chain delays that have plagued the furniture industry for over two years. Well, there's finally a bright side to it. It was reported earlier this year that Walmart had excessive inventory because once the brand’s stock finally started to...
RETAIL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy