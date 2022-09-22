Read full article on original website
empath
3d ago
When the truth finally comes out and the Trumps see that their scheme of fraud has been found out. They will then blame all those that surrounded them during that time. They will never take responsibility for their own actions. They will blame Jesus, God , Satan, the tooth fairy, Biden, Obama, Hilary, and even all those supporters. They will never admit that that whole family is a disorganized crime family. A stupid, ignorant, self serving, soulless family.
Alberto Bello
3d ago
Trump, needs to chill. He's mental sick. leave the world, and let the world in peace.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Mary Trump talks fears related to Trump's indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Now that more information became available about documents Donald Trump stole from the White House when he left, more questions are surfacing about...
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does
The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit
Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden
Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have gotten a better spot “if I were president.”. “This is what’s happened to America in just...
Donald Trump Jr. Gripes About Lawsuit But Gets No Sympathy From Twitter Users
He tried to claim the $250 million civil suit was a “Democratic witch-hunt,” but he didn’t actually address any of its claims.
Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says
A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
“So unfortunate”: Even Trump’s allies think he majorly screwed up with his special master choice
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Many Democrats, along with Never Trump conservatives, have been lambasting federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee,...
Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning
Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
Jimmy Kimmel Just Called Donald Trump 'Mar-A-Lardo' And Said He Can 'Barely Read'
Jimmy Kimmel’s first show following his extended summer break went off with a bang, as the 54-year-old comedian wasted no time in slamming Donald Trump and the terrible last few months the former POTUS has had!. “Trump is in serious legal trouble,” Kimmel said on his late night show...
