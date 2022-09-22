Read full article on original website
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Rachel Maddow's replacement loses 38% of audience
Rachel Maddow's replacement host, Alex Wagner, garnered 38% fewer viewers in her first two weeks of taking over Maddow's time slot from Tuesday to Friday.
Kasie Hunt Slated To Take Over Don Lemon's Primetime Slot After Health Scare As Chris Licht's Network Shakeup Continues
CNN CEO Chris Licht has his eyes set on Kasie Hunt to take over Don Lemon’s primetime slot — the latest move in the shakeup at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, that Hunt is being favored by Licht to take over the 10 PM ET slot.“Kassie and Chris know each other from their time at MSNBC. He has been a big fan of her talents, and she fits into his key criteria of being a reporter first and anchor second,” an insider tells us. “She’s the big winner after Don was demoted.”Earlier this...
CNN's Jake Tapper Accused Of Dropping Left-Wing Views, Kissing Up To Boss Chris Licht For Primetime Slot
CNN's Jake Tapper landed the coveted primetime slot, but not without kissing up to the network's chief for the promotion. After scoring disgraced ex-anchor Chris Cuomo's nightly 9 PM primetime hour, RadarOnline.com has learned there are whispers in the hallways that Tapper ditched his left-wing agenda and "kowtowing to the new bosses" to get in Chris Licht's good graces. As this outlet reported, Licht moved Tapper, 53, to the highly sought-after night shift on Thursday as the new CNN boss continues his ballsy staff shakeup. The news personality's new gig starts on October 10, and is only expected to last...
Leaked email: Producer begged Fox News to keep Jeanine Pirro off the air ahead of defamation lawsuit
A newly unearthed email shows that an unidentified Fox News producer frantically tried to get the network to keep host Jeanine Pirro off the air for pushing false claims about Dominion Voting Systems stealing the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. NPR, which obtained a copy of the email and...
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
A call from Donald Trump was interrupted by a man with a placard reading "Fart Noises," at a rally in Washington D.C. held to show solidarity with those arrested following the January 6 Capital Hill riot. The former president spoke to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
AdWeek
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor
New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”
Those wondering what happened to Chris Matthews might have seen the former MSNBC star back on his old network on Tuesday, Sept. 6, giving commentary on Morning Joe about Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 3. “He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is,” the...
Dumped CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Reportedly Labels Himself As A ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ After Firing
It's been weeks since CNN's Brian Stelter was axed from the network, but his exit has remained in the headlines with the cable channel's employees fearful about the promised "changes" their boss Chris Licht has to come. Despite ignoring warning signs and this website's reports that his firing was inevitable, Radar has learned that Stelter is playing the victim card with his ex-staffers.The former Reliable Sources host believes he was CNN's “sacrificial lamb" as the network gears up to switch directions in an attempt to save their failing channel by appealing to both sides of the political party. Stelter was...
Jared Kushner seen with bandage on neck following second operation as family enjoys Sunday outing
Former senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner was recently spotted with a bandage on his neck while he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, took their kids out for a boat ride in Miami on Sunday. The outing came just days after Kushner, 41, underwent a second surgery for thyroid...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction
CNN moving Don Lemon to its morning show leaves just one Black cable news TV anchor during the prime-time hours amid concerns about network's new direction. The post Number Of Black Prime-Time Cable Anchors Shrinks Amid Concerns About CNN’s New Direction appeared first on NewsOne.
John Harwood leaving CNN
John Harwood, one of CNN’s most recognizable reporters, is leaving the network. Harwood made the announcement in a tweet on Friday, and he did not specify if he was leaving CNN on his own terms of if he had been let go by the cable news giant. “Today’s my...
