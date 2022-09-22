Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Skyrim Mod Brings Back Creepy Bug Fixed by Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has plenty of mods that aim to "fix" things players deem insufficient in the game, and this week, it gained another to restore a creepy bug that'd been in place for a while. This mod called "Mannaquins Move" was released in response to an update from Bethesda that patched out a bug where mannequins in the game would sometimes come to life. Players apparently thought that was a neat enough occurrence to warrant a mod that reversed the fix.
ComicBook
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
Top games of the week—Shadowrun: Edge Zone, Cookie Run: Kingdom & more
Get your fill of dungeons, monsters, and magical worlds in this week’s top board game roundup. With titles like ShadowRun: Edge Zone, Dragonbane, and Dungeon Brah, these fantasy games have an edge. Create a monster army out of clay and smash your opponent’s horrific creatures in Necromolds: Call to...
Stellaris is going where no 4X has gone before: a roguelite VR spin-off
Dammit Jim, I'm a grand strategy game not a VR sim.
Blizzard got a community creator to do the Wrath of the Lich King Classic trailer, and it's the best
Longterm WoW fan Hurricane got his first official commission and knocked it out the park.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Gamespot
Hyper Demon Review - Slayer
Doom might be the most renowned shooter that launched in 2016, but the year also played host to another exceptional one: Devil Daggers. With a focus on the most basic attributes of a shooter, Devil Daggers shone with its extreme difficulty and exceptionally high skill ceiling, inviting run after run for hours on end. In many ways, Hyper Demon, the next game from developer Sorath, is the logical next step of that formula. It's every bit as grueling and engrossing, with even more mechanics to wrap your head around during its intense but short runs. It's also far more approachable than Devil Daggers ever was, making its compelling action more inviting.
Gamespot
Move Over, Dark Souls: The From Software Title Inspiring A New Wave Of Games Is King's Field
Few games are as influential to the modern gaming world as King's Field, From Software's 1994 PlayStation 1 dungeon crawler. Almost every game in From Software's catalog owes something to King's Field. The studio iterated on King's Field's dark fantasy setting, unrelenting difficulty, and hands-off storytelling until eventually spawning Demon's Souls and, most recently, Elden Ring. Without King's Field, there is no Armored Core, Sekiro, or any of the vast swathes of games from other studios inspired by From Software's now-prolific catalog.
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
I didn't want the Dragon Quest Treasures demo to end
The Dragon Quest Treasures demo left me wanting more
IGN
Resident Evil Village VR Hands-On Preview: An Immersive Nightmare | TGS 2022
We played Resident Evil Village VR on the show floor of Tokyo Game Show 2022 and found it to be an amazing way to play the game. We also discuss our thoughts on the PSVR2 and its brand-new features. Previewed by Kat Bailey. #IGN #TGS2022.
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
The best World of Warcraft Classic addons
Ease Wrath Classic's frustrating quirks with these handy addons.
Elevate your Sega Genesis / Mega Drive experiences with this pong-like arcade game
Play a new game on your Sega Genesis: the Paddles of Nuclear Gunnery. It’s a Pong-like shooter game, but the paddle can move in 8 directions. Flashing colors and a retro-inspired soundtrack add to the fun. Got an old Sega Genesis or another emulator at home? Well, if you...
15 games like Animal Crossing that are so wholesome it hurts
Games like Animal Crossing: Sick of Tom Nook or love Animal Crossing so much you just want more
You're the emergent AI who destroys, or saves, humanity in this sandbox strategy game
Heart of the Machine wants to let you be good, evil, or something in between.
Digital Trends
Deathloop on Xbox doesn’t change much, but is still great
Deathloop, Arkane Lyon’s immersive sim with a time loop twist, was one of 2021’s odder releases as it was a PS5 exclusive that came out after Microsoft completed its acquisition of ZeniMax. A pre-existing deal kept Xbox players from trying this game from a Microsoft-owned studio for a while, but after a year of post-launch updates, Deathloop finally made its way to Xbox Series X and S alongside the Goldenloop update. The game is also now available on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra, making it more easily obtainable than ever.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Had a Skyward Sword Easter Egg
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer briefly featured a location from Skyward Sword for a "blink and you'll miss it" moment. Last week, Nintendo officially revealed that the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel would be called Tears of the Kingdom. In the trailer announcing the game's title, Link is shown jumping off of an island in the sky towards the familiar setting of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild. However, that trailer also seemingly showed off a location from a past Legend of Zelda game. As Link rushes towards the edge of the island, a separate island can briefly be seen to his right. That island has what appears to be several gravestones, a tree, and a distinctive white trim around the island's edges. The white trim in particular is identical to the graveyard located in Skyloft, the sky island home of Link and Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You can see the graveyard at the 0:49 mark in the trailer up above.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
