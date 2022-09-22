ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Skyrim Mod Brings Back Creepy Bug Fixed by Update

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has plenty of mods that aim to "fix" things players deem insufficient in the game, and this week, it gained another to restore a creepy bug that'd been in place for a while. This mod called "Mannaquins Move" was released in response to an update from Bethesda that patched out a bug where mannequins in the game would sometimes come to life. Players apparently thought that was a neat enough occurrence to warrant a mod that reversed the fix.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shovel Knight Dig#Platformer#Platforming#Video Game#Yacht Club Game
ComicBook

Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster

A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card

You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hyper Demon Review - Slayer

Doom might be the most renowned shooter that launched in 2016, but the year also played host to another exceptional one: Devil Daggers. With a focus on the most basic attributes of a shooter, Devil Daggers shone with its extreme difficulty and exceptionally high skill ceiling, inviting run after run for hours on end. In many ways, Hyper Demon, the next game from developer Sorath, is the logical next step of that formula. It's every bit as grueling and engrossing, with even more mechanics to wrap your head around during its intense but short runs. It's also far more approachable than Devil Daggers ever was, making its compelling action more inviting.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Move Over, Dark Souls: The From Software Title Inspiring A New Wave Of Games Is King's Field

Few games are as influential to the modern gaming world as King's Field, From Software's 1994 PlayStation 1 dungeon crawler. Almost every game in From Software's catalog owes something to King's Field. The studio iterated on King's Field's dark fantasy setting, unrelenting difficulty, and hands-off storytelling until eventually spawning Demon's Souls and, most recently, Elden Ring. Without King's Field, there is no Armored Core, Sekiro, or any of the vast swathes of games from other studios inspired by From Software's now-prolific catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6

House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Deathloop on Xbox doesn’t change much, but is still great

Deathloop, Arkane Lyon’s immersive sim with a time loop twist, was one of 2021’s odder releases as it was a PS5 exclusive that came out after Microsoft completed its acquisition of ZeniMax. A pre-existing deal kept Xbox players from trying this game from a Microsoft-owned studio for a while, but after a year of post-launch updates, Deathloop finally made its way to Xbox Series X and S alongside the Goldenloop update. The game is also now available on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra, making it more easily obtainable than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Had a Skyward Sword Easter Egg

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer briefly featured a location from Skyward Sword for a "blink and you'll miss it" moment. Last week, Nintendo officially revealed that the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel would be called Tears of the Kingdom. In the trailer announcing the game's title, Link is shown jumping off of an island in the sky towards the familiar setting of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild. However, that trailer also seemingly showed off a location from a past Legend of Zelda game. As Link rushes towards the edge of the island, a separate island can briefly be seen to his right. That island has what appears to be several gravestones, a tree, and a distinctive white trim around the island's edges. The white trim in particular is identical to the graveyard located in Skyloft, the sky island home of Link and Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You can see the graveyard at the 0:49 mark in the trailer up above.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy