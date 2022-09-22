The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer briefly featured a location from Skyward Sword for a "blink and you'll miss it" moment. Last week, Nintendo officially revealed that the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel would be called Tears of the Kingdom. In the trailer announcing the game's title, Link is shown jumping off of an island in the sky towards the familiar setting of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild. However, that trailer also seemingly showed off a location from a past Legend of Zelda game. As Link rushes towards the edge of the island, a separate island can briefly be seen to his right. That island has what appears to be several gravestones, a tree, and a distinctive white trim around the island's edges. The white trim in particular is identical to the graveyard located in Skyloft, the sky island home of Link and Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You can see the graveyard at the 0:49 mark in the trailer up above.

