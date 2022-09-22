Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Monte Lee takes part in first fall practice with his new team
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was in late May when Monte Lee was fired as Clemson's head baseball coach after seven seasons at the helm of that program. That followed a seven-year run as the head coach of the College of Charleston. Before Lee took that job in the Lowcountry,...
WLTX.com
#10 Newberry College defeats Erskine 32-14
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College, ranked 10th in this week's AFCA Top 25, ran its record to 4-0, 2-0 in the SAC, with Saturday's 32-14 win over Erskine at Setzler Field. The Wolves did not find the end zone until a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter when Pat Phongsat returned a punt 45 yards, giving Newberry a 9-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.
WLTX.com
Benedict College remains unbeaten after 40-14 victory over Kentucky State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thoroughbreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third...
WLTX.com
Irmo Okra Strut underway
The 48th Annual Irmo Okra Strut Festival in underway in Irmo. Here's a look at the fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Stutman Hollow Haunted Trail reopens in Lexington County
The haunted trail in Leesville will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, cash only.
WLTX.com
Noticeably cooler, sunny Friday weather
Thursday was very hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Columbia hit a record high of 99 degrees.
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to rapidly intensify this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin to rapidly strengthen. The storm is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season. Tropical Storm Ian was located about 500 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving west-northwest at about 12 mph.
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy accused of threatening to shoot crash victims and firing shot gun
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy in a South Carolina county is facing multiple serious charges and a state investigation following a crash on Wednesday. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 44-year-old Jason Erwin, a deputy with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of misconduct by a public officer.
WLTX.com
Lexington coroner releases new details regarding woman who died in Belk restroom
An autopsy suggests no foul play is suspected in Bessie Durham's death. The worker is believed to have died days before she was found by an employee.
WLTX.com
Year-round farmer's market expanding to two days each week in Sumter
The American Legion Farmer's Market is open every Friday in Sumter. Soon, it'll be opening on Saturdays as the market continues to grow.
Comments / 0