ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Monte Lee takes part in first fall practice with his new team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was in late May when Monte Lee was fired as Clemson's head baseball coach after seven seasons at the helm of that program. That followed a seven-year run as the head coach of the College of Charleston. Before Lee took that job in the Lowcountry,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

#10 Newberry College defeats Erskine 32-14

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College, ranked 10th in this week's AFCA Top 25, ran its record to 4-0, 2-0 in the SAC, with Saturday's 32-14 win over Erskine at Setzler Field. The Wolves did not find the end zone until a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter when Pat Phongsat returned a punt 45 yards, giving Newberry a 9-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington County, SC
Sports
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Lexington, SC
WLTX.com

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to rapidly intensify this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin to rapidly strengthen. The storm is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season. Tropical Storm Ian was located about 500 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving west-northwest at about 12 mph.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sellers
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy accused of threatening to shoot crash victims and firing shot gun

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy in a South Carolina county is facing multiple serious charges and a state investigation following a crash on Wednesday. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 44-year-old Jason Erwin, a deputy with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of misconduct by a public officer.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy