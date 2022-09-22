ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 rioter called by White House is named as Mark Meadows election plot texts revealed

A Capitol rioter who received a call from the White House during the January 6 insurrection has been publically named for the first time as text messages emerged shedding new light on then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, was named Monday by CNN as the recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard on 6 January. The call came in after Mr Lunyk and his friends were on their way back to New York,...
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday. Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was underway to...
TheDailyBeast

Get Out While You Still Can, U.S. Tells American Citizens in Russia

American authorities on Tuesday issued a stark warning to U.S. citizens living in Russia as a dreaded military draft has triggered mass panic across the country. The embassy in Moscow advised those with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship to get out now if they want to avoid being ordered into Vladimir Putin’s war machine. “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the embassy said in a security alert. “Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Matthew C. Woodruff

No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Herald & Review

Clarence Page: 'Process?' No problem, just let Donald Trump 'think' about it

Is there no end to the mighty powers of our former President Donald Trump?. We were suitably impressed or, at least, astonished when he famously told us in his 2016 campaign, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." We were...
Herald & Review

Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average became the last of the major U.S. stock indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market Monday as the market deepened its slump amid growing fears of a global recession. The blue chip index fell 1.1%, while the S&P 500 closed 1%...
The Independent

Death toll in Iran protests rises to at least 76 as daughter of former president is arrested

More than 70 people have been arrested amid protests in Iran on Tuesday after the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was assaulted by the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly, officials said.“At least 76 protesters are confirmed to have been killed by security forces. Most families have been forced to quietly bury their loved ones at night and pressured against holding public funerals,” said Iran Human Rights in a statement. Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, Iranian women’s rights activist and the daughter of the country’s former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was also arrested on Tuesday...
