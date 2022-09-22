ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

qrockonline.com

Forest Preserve programs feature Pumpkin Fun Run, Woods Wander

Fall is here so it's time for pumpkins, fun runs, bike rides and nature outings. Check out upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs and register at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:. History at Home – Pumpkins (Zoom Webinar): 11-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, online. Have you ever...
WILL COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Boy Paralyzed In Highland Park Shooting Returns Home

The eight-year-old boy left paralyzed following the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4th is back home. Cooper Roberts was first hospitalized at Comer Children's Hospital after being shot. He then moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he has been rehabilitating after a series of surgeries. A GoFundMe page has raised more than two-million-dollars for the Roberts family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
qrockonline.com

Win Tickets to see Bring Me The Horizon

Catch Elwood at 8:15a in the morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bring Me The Horizon at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, October 14th!. Bring Me The Horizon have made a steady progression from their death metal-inspired grindcore debut to melodic metalcore!
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting on Sunday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff's Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Channahon, IL
Lifestyle
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Calls On Jones III, Hastings To Resign

Governor Pritzker is calling for two state senators to resign. The governor demanded the resignations of Emil Jones the third of Chicago and Michael Hastings of Frankfort. Jones faces federal bribery charges over allegations he accepted a five-thousand-dollar bribe from a red-light camera company executive to block unfavorable legislation, while Hastings has been accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife. Pritzker said both should resign from office, adding that "corruption and abuse have no place here."
CHICAGO, IL

