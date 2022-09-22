Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
News On 6
3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators said this happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case
A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
News On 6
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Man accused of attacking OKCPD officer shot, now in local hospital
An Oklahoma City Police officer shot a suspect in an earlier stabbing after charging the officer with a knife, police say. The post Man accused of attacking OKCPD officer shot, now in local hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OHP: 13-Year-Old Killed, Multiple Injured In Crash On H.E. Bailey Turnpike In Grady County
A 13-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 11:54 p.m. two vehicles were driving westbound on I-44 near Amber, and the driver of one of the vehicles, Eric Nunez, 33, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Bethany PD: Homeowner had ‘ongoing feud’ with alleged car burglar shot overnight
Jeffery Mitchell has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill after shooting a man in the stomach in what police said was an ongoing feud between the two.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two people shoot each other in Asher, officials say
ASHER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after two people shot each other Friday morning in Asher. Around 9:30 a.m., the Asher Police Department asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's help with a shooting. A news release said an initial investigation revealed that a man drove to the...
KOCO
Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department
EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stillwater Officer Injured During Arrest Early Thursday Morning
A Stillwater police officer was injured during an arrest early Thursday morning. According to police, officers were called to a bar on S. Washington Street due to a disturbance outside the establishment. When they arrived they found a group of people about a block away that matched the description of...
Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash
An Edmond police motorcycle officer was injured following a pursuit Friday afternoon. The injury happened on South Boulevard near Smiling Hill Boulevard. Officials said the officer was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in critical condition. Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward said the officer opened his eyes as he...
KOCO
Edmond motorcycle officer in critical condition after collision during pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Edmond motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition after colliding with a suspect during a pursuit Friday afternoon. Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department, said authorities received a call about a reckless driver who had hit a guardrail and at least one other vehicle.
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
News On 6
3 Juveniles Arrested, Accused Of Wearing Clown Disguises To Rob Dispensaries
A unique disguise did not stop a teenager and his two friends from getting caught after they allegedly robbed multiple dispensaries in the Oklahoma City metro. Police said the first robbery happened near South May Avenue and Southwest Grand Boulevard. "A suspect had come into store wearing a very distinct...
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0