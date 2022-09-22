ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

KOCO

Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case

A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

