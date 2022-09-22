ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skidmore, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Beeville edged past Corpus Christi West Oso 10-9 in team tennis competition on Aug. 29 in Beeville. Beeville’s girls won five of six singles matches. No. 2 Layla Ramon defeated Sierra Reyes 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Ava-Chanel Olivares beat Ginger Figueroa 6-4, 7-4; No. 4 Sofia Alaniz won over Dezirea Coleman 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 Krislynn Cuellar beat Mia Benavidez 6-1, 6-0; and No. 6 Kaitlynn Martinez defeated Reanna Garcia 6-1, 6-2. Beeville had two victories in boys singles. No. 4 Jordan Padron outlasted Jashaud Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; and No. 5 Aaron Rosas defeated Jordan Cox 6-0, 6-2. Beeville’s Lila McFall and Augustus Rucker teamed for an 8-2 win in mixed doubles over Clara Roznovsky and Nick Martinez. Beeville had two wins in girls doubles. Alaniz and Destinee Gonzales defeated Figueroa and Coleman 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles and Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada beat Benavides and Garcia 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Beeville (2-0) will return to action on Sept. 19 when it hosts Rockport-Fulton at 4:30 p.m. •cslavik@mysoutex.com•

The Beeville Lady Trojans won two of five matches at the Goliad Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 25 and 27. Beeville ended the tournament with a 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Victoria St. Joseph. Harper Green had 10 kills and seven digs. Aaralyn Del Bosque recorded nine digs, two assists,...
BEEVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skidmore, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Ben Bolt, TX
Local
Texas Football
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#American Football#The Ben Bolt Badgers
mysoutex.com

Berclair Mansion tours

The Berclair Mansion will be open for tours Sunday, Sept. 25.. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person regardless of age. Cash or check only. No reservations...
BERCLAIR, TX
KIII 3News

Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
mysoutex.com

Krawietz family reunion

Descendants of Giuseppe Sarto Krawietz will hold their 27th annual family reunion Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Falls City Diner. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a noon covered dish meal. Each family is asked to bring a meat and salad or meat and vegetable dish and a dessert...
FALLS CITY, TX
KIII 3News

Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
energyintel.com

US' Driftwood LNG Teeters as Corpus Christi Locks in Supply

The Cheniere Energy LNG juggernaut continues to roll, with the company this week striking a deal ensuring an initial 1.7 billion cubic feet of supply for its expanding Corpus Christi LNG export project along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Permian Basin’s bounty of associated gas could be a curse if...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Fox News

Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions

A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy