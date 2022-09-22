Read full article on original website
Related
Orange Grove downs undefeated San Diego with stiff defense, strong running game (Photos)
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start and buried the previously unbeaten Vaqueros, as Orange Grove secured a 27-6 homecoming win
mysoutex.com
Beeville edged past Corpus Christi West Oso 10-9 in team tennis competition on Aug. 29 in Beeville. Beeville’s girls won five of six singles matches. No. 2 Layla Ramon defeated Sierra Reyes 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Ava-Chanel Olivares beat Ginger Figueroa 6-4, 7-4; No. 4 Sofia Alaniz won over Dezirea Coleman 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 Krislynn Cuellar beat Mia Benavidez 6-1, 6-0; and No. 6 Kaitlynn Martinez defeated Reanna Garcia 6-1, 6-2. Beeville had two victories in boys singles. No. 4 Jordan Padron outlasted Jashaud Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; and No. 5 Aaron Rosas defeated Jordan Cox 6-0, 6-2. Beeville’s Lila McFall and Augustus Rucker teamed for an 8-2 win in mixed doubles over Clara Roznovsky and Nick Martinez. Beeville had two wins in girls doubles. Alaniz and Destinee Gonzales defeated Figueroa and Coleman 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles and Allison Arthur and Gabriella Estrada beat Benavides and Garcia 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Beeville (2-0) will return to action on Sept. 19 when it hosts Rockport-Fulton at 4:30 p.m. •cslavik@mysoutex.com•
The Beeville Lady Trojans won two of five matches at the Goliad Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 25 and 27. Beeville ended the tournament with a 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Victoria St. Joseph. Harper Green had 10 kills and seven digs. Aaralyn Del Bosque recorded nine digs, two assists,...
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
KIII TV3
Friday Forecast: Sunny with summer-like heat in Corpus Christi
Hot & sunny weather continues, Friday. Hit & miss showers work into the forecast for the weekend. Weak cold front arrives early next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Vigils will be held for London students involved in ATV crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending 3 London students to the hospital. The information is limited at this time on the students conditions. County Commissioner, Brent Chesney created a post to his social media page stating that two prayer vigils will be happening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
Berclair Mansion tours
The Berclair Mansion will be open for tours Sunday, Sept. 25.. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person regardless of age. Cash or check only. No reservations...
Dairy Queen® drops off several blizzard treats at The Victoria Television Group
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Sept. 23, a Dairy Queen representative dropped off small-sized blizzards at The Victoria Television Group. Blizzards included the following flavors:. 3 SNICKERS® Brownie Blizzard® Treats. 3 Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard® Treats. 3 Very Cherry Chip Blizzard® Treats. 2 OREO®...
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sandi's Diner opening Monday in old Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great news for Corpus Christi! Sandi's Diner will open at their new location, the former Hamlin Pharmacy, on Monday, Sept. 26. After more than 60 years, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, which originally opened as Hamlin Pharmacy with a full diner and gift shop, closed on May 7.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
mysoutex.com
Krawietz family reunion
Descendants of Giuseppe Sarto Krawietz will hold their 27th annual family reunion Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Falls City Diner. Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a noon covered dish meal. Each family is asked to bring a meat and salad or meat and vegetable dish and a dessert...
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
energyintel.com
US' Driftwood LNG Teeters as Corpus Christi Locks in Supply
The Cheniere Energy LNG juggernaut continues to roll, with the company this week striking a deal ensuring an initial 1.7 billion cubic feet of supply for its expanding Corpus Christi LNG export project along the Texas Gulf Coast. The Permian Basin’s bounty of associated gas could be a curse if...
Deputies determine no active threat on middle school campus
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office issued an update, “The VSCO has determined through investigation that there is no active threat at the campus. Deputies will be remaining on campus for the time being. The campus is operating normally and safe. – Sheriff Marr.”. VICTORIA, Texas- Deputies are...
Portland candidate fined $77K for accepting illegal contributions
A man running for a seat on the Portland City Council has been fined $77,000 for accepting and failing to report a steep discount on campaign office rent. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a paltry $250 a month to rent more than 3,000 square feet in a Portland office building owned by Jordan Schnitzer, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Comments / 0