Donald Trump's 'Crimes Catching Up With Him' After New Lawsuit: Mary Trump

The niece of Donald Trump has said the former president may face more consequences in the wake of a multimillion-dollar fraud lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General's office.

Mary Trump, author and frequent critic of her uncle, was discussing the suit filed on Wednesday by Letitia James against Trump, three of his children—Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric—and other senior executives of the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump and the Trump Organization are accused of "knowingly and intentionally" filing more than 200 false and misleading valuations of multiple properties and assets in order to obtain better loans and other financial benefits, as well as inflating the former president's net worth.

James' long-running probe is not a criminal investigation and instead seeks to permanently ban the Trumps and the Trump Organization from operating commercially or requesting loans in New York.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt

Speaking on her podcast, Mary Trump questioned why it has "taken so long" for Donald Trump to formally face potential repercussions to such a large extent given how many investigations and lawsuits he is facing.

"It is kind of unfathomable," Mary Trump said. "How can one person possibly have committed so much crime over such a long period of time, and it's only now catching up with him."

Mary Trump speculated that James' investigation has taken such a step in their fraud case because the probe focuses on "numbers" and "money," which can resonate more with people.

Later in the podcast, Mary Trump suggested that the decisive action from James' office could spur others to criminally charge the former president in a number of other investigations he faces relating to the January 6 Capitol attack, attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and alleged mishandling of classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

"We may indeed be seeing a turning point, it really feels like that to me," Mary Trump said.

"I know we've been disappointed many times before. But I have a lot of faith in people like [Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis and [Letitia] James and even [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland at this point, and of course the January 6 committee.

"I think we're seeing the fruits of years worth of labor and the refusal to concede an inch to the status quo. And that is something to celebrate, besides, of course, the fact that Donald's in a lot of trouble," she added.

In a statement announcing the $250 million lawsuit, James said that for "too long, powerful, wealthy people in this country have operated as if the rules do not apply to them," and that the former president is "among the most egregious examples" of this misconduct.

"With the help of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system," James said.

"There are not two sets of laws for people in this country; we must hold former presidents to the same standards as everyday Americans."

Donald Trump has denied the allegations and dismissed the lawsuit as "another witch hunt."

Along with criminal investigations, Donald Trump is facing a number of other lawsuits. These include ones filed by multiple police officers injured on January 6, 2021, who accuse the former president of inciting the violence at the Capitol.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell are suing Donald Trump in separate suits over January 6 while citing a civil rights law enacted to counter the Ku Klux Klan's intimidation of officials.

Mary Trump is also suing her uncle, alleging that he defrauded her and her siblings out of millions of dollars of family inheritance money.

Donald Trump has been contacted for comment.