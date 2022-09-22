ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD holds in-person entry exams at all city colleges

By Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUILF_0i5qa3wx00

CHICAGO — Chicago is losing police officers faster than it can replace them, and the city is pushing to hire more of them.

Malcom X College is one of the seven city colleges holding police exams Thursday through Saturday to encourage people to apply.

Last year, the police union expressed their displeasure with the department’s current leadership by taking a vote of no confidence.

Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police

There has been a surge of resignations happening in Chicago, with losing 900 officers in 2021 and only 250 graduated to replace them.

CPD Supt. David Brown said recruitment has been difficult given the current climate surrounding police officers in Chicago and across the nation.

City leaders have also pointed to Chicago officers being overworked after having their days off cancelled.

Brown announced that the department would no longer cancel more than one day off per week except during busy holidays.

The exams will be held in two sessions at city colleges. The morning sessions begin at 8 a.m. and the afternoon sessions begin at 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can pre-register through CPD’s website: Chicago Police Department

Study guides are also provided upon registration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Stewart picked as next police chief

Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago Journal

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
OAK FOREST, IL
Tennessee Tribune

Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago

[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WGN News

Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser

CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Police#Linus College#Malcom X College#Cpd Supt#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died

CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Ton Farm recognized as Underground Railroad station in Golden Gate

CHICAGO — State and local leaders along with members of the community are commemorating Illinois’ rich history with a new historical marker honoring an Underground Railroad site on the far South Side. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm received state recognition at Chicago’s Finest Marina, as a place of refuge for escaped slaves seeking freedom. Chicago’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago Half Marathon kicks off in Jackson Park, 25th anniversary

CHICAGO — The Chicago Half Marathon returned to the city for its 25th year, in Jackson Park Sunday morning. The marathon brought about 10,000 athletes from 49 states and 38 countries with ages ranging from eight to 86 with each person participating for their own reason. Michael Coates lost his little brother to digenite diabetes and […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Polish church holds 2nd annual ‘Austin’s A-Team’ fundraiser

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A North Side church was the setting for super heroes Sunday afternoon as they raised money for a 3-year-old boy fighting a terrible disease. The All Saints Cathedral Polish Nation Church held their second annual ‘Austin’s A-Team’ event from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, benefiting Austin Rose — aka AJ — who was diagnosed […]
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy