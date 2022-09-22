CPD holds in-person entry exams at all city colleges

CHICAGO — Chicago is losing police officers faster than it can replace them, and the city is pushing to hire more of them.

Malcom X College is one of the seven city colleges holding police exams Thursday through Saturday to encourage people to apply.

Last year, the police union expressed their displeasure with the department’s current leadership by taking a vote of no confidence.

There has been a surge of resignations happening in Chicago, with losing 900 officers in 2021 and only 250 graduated to replace them.

CPD Supt. David Brown said recruitment has been difficult given the current climate surrounding police officers in Chicago and across the nation.

City leaders have also pointed to Chicago officers being overworked after having their days off cancelled.

Brown announced that the department would no longer cancel more than one day off per week except during busy holidays.

The exams will be held in two sessions at city colleges. The morning sessions begin at 8 a.m. and the afternoon sessions begin at 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can pre-register through CPD’s website: Chicago Police Department

Study guides are also provided upon registration.

