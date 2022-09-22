G.SKILL announces new Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 6800MT/s

What you need to know

G.SKILL has announced new Trident Z5 RGB RAM modules, capable of hitting speeds of up to DDR5-6800 at a latency rating of CL32.

There are two RAM kits launching, one being two 16GB modules (DDR5-6800) and the other two 32GB modules (DDR5-6400).

They will be available to purchase in October 2022 through partnered retailers.

G.SKILL today announced two new extreme overclocked DDR5 memory specifications for its flagship Trident Z5 RGB series of RAM. There's a kit consisting of two 16GB modules rated at DDR5-6800 and CL32, as well as another with two 32GB modules rated at DDR5-6400 and CL32. The two kits come with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles and have been validated with 12th Gen Intel processors.

If you're wanting to push a 12th Gen Intel-powered PC to its maximum potential, you'll want to consider buying the new G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6800 RAM kit, consisting of two 16GB modules for high-fidelity gaming and intensive workloads. They're rated at CL32-45-45-108, which isn't too bad for DDR5 memory, especially when compared to what we saw at the launch of Intel's 12th Gen processor range.

The DDR5-6800 modules were validated using an Intel Core i7-12700K processor, showcasing just how much of an impact these modules can have across the entire range of 12th Gen processors, even the exceptionally good Intel Core i5-12600K . The best DDR5 RAM will largely include modules that offer high capacities, stable speeds, and low latency ratings.

Using the same Cor ei7-12700K processor, G.SKILL was able to validate its Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 64GB kit with timings consisting of CL32-39-39-102. It'll likely be a little more affordable, but still offers substantial gains over what's possible with DDR4 RAM and older processors. Both the DDR5-6800 32GB and DDR5-6400 64GB kits will be available sometime in October 2022 through G.SKILL's distribution partners. No word yet on pricing.