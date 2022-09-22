By the numbers: Going beyond the box score on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

(Photo by EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

Michigan Wolverines football has a new full-time quarterback in sophomore J.J. McCarthy, who’s heading into his third career start this weekend against Maryland. McCarthy was nearly flawless in his first start against Hawai’i, going 11-of-12 passing for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns, and followed it up with 15 completions on 19 attempts for 214 yards in a win over UConn. He was 4-for-4 for 30 yards and ran for 50 yards with 1 score while coming off the bench in the opener against Colorado State.

No, Michigan’s nonconference schedule — which ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the country, per ESPN.com — didn’t tell us a ton about the Wolverines. But it sure did give us a glimpse into what McCarthy is, and what Michigan’s offense can become.

Each contest gave a different look into the talented signal-caller’s skill set.

In a 51-7 victory over Colorado State, McCarthy flashed his running ability, something he put on display during his freshman campaign as well. He must be accounted for as a runner in the read-option game, evidenced by him pulling the ball and avoiding defenders down the left sideline for a 20-yard rushing touchdown.

The Michigan quarterback’s big arm was the talk of Week 2. He took 4 downfield shots that traveled 20-plus yards in the air, connecting on all 4. Those resulted in 2 touchdowns and 146 yards.

In Week 3, McCarthy didn’t holster his gun — but instead he used it to make less spectacular but just as productive (and correct) plays. UConn sat back in Cover 2 and Cover 4 much of the time, with cornerbacks playing well off the line of scrimmage. The Huskies saw what happened to Hawai’i in the same building the week prior and didn’t want to get beat deep.

What McCarthy did was something many Michigan fans, and perhaps coaches, were waiting to see him do — not worry about making the big play, and instead take what the defense gives. McCarthy didn’t attempt a pass of 20-plus air yards. Michigan ran short and intermediate routes, and McCarthy’s improved accuracy allowed his receivers to catch the ball in stride and gain extra yardage.

McCarthy was perfect on throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, going 12-for-12 for 156 yards. His strong arm allowed the ball to get to the edge quickly on screen passes, and the stellar wide receiver blocking helped spring the Michigan pass-catchers for big gains. Despite not throwing deep, McCarthy threw 6 passes that went for 15-plus yard gains. And the 0 touchdowns might be a bit deceiving, because 2 of his completions got Michigan down to the UConn 1-yard line, setting up rushing scores.

Below, we look at three key sets of advanced statistics from Pro Football Focus (PFF), on McCarthy’s prowess as an outside runner, his passing depth and the difference between his play-action throws and tosses with no play fake.

J.J. McCarthy as a runner

McCarthy has rushed just 6 times this season (on designed running plays), a small sample size, but he’s been successful running outside the tackles. All of his rushes have been outside of where a tight end was or would line up — and all but one of them have resulted in first downs.

DirectionAttemptsYardsYPATD1st10+

Outside left44711.8133

Outside right22814.0022

Total67512.5155

J.J. McCarthy passing depth

McCarthy hasn’t made many mistakes for Michigan yet, and he’s missed just one throw that traveled less than 10 yards in the air. These numbers will change as the sample size increases, but he’s not a one-trick pony, showing the ability to make every throw.

DepthAttemptsCompletionsCompletion %YardsYPATDINT

20+44100.014636.520

10-197457.17110.110

0-9161593.818111.300

Behind LOS77100.07510.700

J.J. McCarthy play action

Michigan is known for having a great rushing attack and has been successful on the ground so far this season, averaging 231.3 yards pr game, which is tied for 17th in the country. That certainly plays a part in the play-action game, but McCarthy being a threat as a runner on run-pass options (or plays that the defense thinks could be an RPO) is also a factor.

Michigan hasn’t gone with a lot of play-action so far — Jim Harbaugh-coached teams typically save more of that for games against better opponents — but McCarthy has been great in those situations through three games.

ConceptAttemptsCompletionsCompletion %YardsYPATDINT

Play action131292.327321.020

No play action211885.72009.510

Total344088.247313.930

By the numbers: Michigan vs. Maryland

0 Points given up for the Michigan defense in the first half in each of its three games so far. Fourteen of the Wolverines’ opponents’ 17 points have come in the fourth quarter.

1st In the country is where Michigan ranks in scoring offense (55.3 points per game). The Wolveries tout the No. 4 scoring defense (5.7 points allowed per game) through three weeks.

2 Players in the Power Five have scored 7 rushing touchdowns — Michigan junior Blake Corum and Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim.

3rd Nationally is where Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa stands in completion percentage (77.3). He’s 13th in passing efficiency (180.7), 14th in total offense (316.3), 15th in passing yards per game (298.3) and 24th in completions per game (22.67). He’s the program’s leader in career completion percentage (68.9), second in career 300-yard passing games (9), third in career passing touchdowns (39), third in career completions (471) and fourth in career passing yards (5,766). Tagovailoa became the quickest Maryland quarterback ever to eclipse the 5,000 career yards mark in the season opener against Buffalo.

4 Different Maryland receivers have racked up 100 or more receiving yards, led by Rakim Jarrett (196).

12-Straight wins for Maryland when it doesn’t commit any turnovers. The issue for Tagovailoa and Co., however, is that he’s thrown 20 career picks against 30 touchdowns, including 2 this season. He had 11 interceptions a year ago.

19.3 Points per game is what Maryland is allowing so far this season, ranking tied for 43rd in the country. The Terrapins gave up 27 points to SMU last week. They’re even worse in total defense, though, yielding 392 yards per game, tied for 88th in the country. They rank 107th in passing defense (273.7 yards per outing) and tied 49th in rushing defense (118.3).

20 Different Michigan players have caught a pass so far this season. Graduate wide receiver Ronnie Bell is leading the way with 14 catches for 181 yards.

29th Nationally is where Maryland stands in scoring offense (40.3 points per game). The Terrapins are 20th in total offense (499.0 yards per contest) and passing offense (310.0). The run game has been less impressive, averaging 189 yards per contest (54th in the land).

50-4 Is Michigan’s record in its last 54 Big Ten openers.