Baltimore, MD

A couple of schools have 2025 CB Blake Woodby's interest early

By Chad Simmons
 3 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy cornerback Blake Woodby is only a few games into his sophomore season. Yet his recruiting process is well underway.

Woodby currently holds 14 offers from programs including Alabama and Boston College. When he joined St. Frances, one of the best high school programs in the country, he knew he would have to work hard to see the field. Now, the 5-foot-10, 180 pound defensive back’s effort is paying off.

“When I sat in (Alabama head) coach (Nick) Saban‘s office, we (were) talking right before they offered me, he did like that I had great hand-eye coordination,” Woodby told On3. “They liked that I was very twitchy and they liked that I had exceptional speed.”

Woodby enjoyed Alabama and learning from Nick Saban

Woodby, who took an unofficial visit to the Crimson Tide on June 17, called meeting Alabama’s head coach “crazy” since “you only see him on TV.”

“It was like, ‘Damn, I’m sitting down with coach Saban,” Woodby said.

In addition to talking with Saban, Woodby got pointers from him on playing cornerback. He also trained with cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.

“The highlight of it was just being able to learn from him because he’s a DB guy,” Woodby said. “When I was doing my workout with coach T-Rob and he was teaching me stuff, (Saban) actually came over and was hands-on. I thought that was pretty cool that the head coach is hands on with all his players.”

Alabama’s facilities impressed Woodby, as well as how they invest in their players. The Crimson Tide’s organizational activities, such as early morning lifts, stood out to the defensive back as well.

Woodby is looking to attend one of two games on Oct. 8. It will be either be the Alabama-Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa or the Clemson-Boston College in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College is a intriguing program to Woodby

The Eagles are another program that stands out to Woodby. A large reason for that is defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Woodby connected with Abdul-Rahim when teammate and cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. chose Boston College.

“When he committed, we started getting connections through my eighth grade year,” Woodby said. “And every time he recruited C.J., I used to always talk to him about (defensive back) stuff.”

Woodby has already taken multiple visits to the Eagles’ campus. He likes speaking with head coach Jeff Hafley, who previously coached defensive backs at Ohio State, and believes he is similar to Saban in that he likes to work with his players directly.

“Just talking to him and just listening to the type of people he coached like Darrelle Revis,” Woodby said. “He coached Richard Sherman. Just a lot of players he coached, I aspire to be just like those guys on the top level.”

