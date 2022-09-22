ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tidbits: The latest buzz on QB Julian Sayin

By Shea Dixon
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Photo: On3

2024 4-star quarterback Julian Sayin is headed to LSU this weekend for an unofficial visit. With a new prediction in on the On3 RPM, are the Tigers now the team to beat for the No. 2 quarterback prospect in America?

